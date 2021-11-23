Famous Amos, Black Chamber team up to give $50K grants to Black businesses

Black small businesses across America have the chance to earn $50,000 grants thanks to a new initiative.

Famous Amos and the National Black Chamber of Commerce launched the Ingredients for Success program, a mentorship and grant program that is rewarding $50K each to three entrepreneurs. The application deadline is Nov. 29, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Recently, rolling out had an opportunity to speak with NBCC chairman Charles DeBow to talk more about the opportunity.

What are some of details of the grant program and the partnership that you have right now with Famous Amos?

We are so proud to have announced a partnership with Famous Amos to coincide with the relaunch of the brand, and the products — and it’s — dare I say, the new and improved product. Famous Amos is celebrating the legacy of its founder, Mr. Wally Amos with the relaunch and recognition and support to Black small businesses.

Why is it important for companies like Famous Amos to support Black entrepreneurs?

In terms of the challenges that are facing small Black businesses, not to mention all Black businesses but where do you go for help? Where can you get it? Not to mention money. We have some real money here. [Fifty thousand dollars] is a lot of money for any business, but particularly somebody that’s on oxygen trying to survive that just went through the most unimaginable times ever, and are really like starting to try to dare to breathe a sigh of relief that, “Is the storm over? Have we made it? Or is this a calm before the next wave or the next thing?” You just don’t know.

What do you consider the key ingredients for success for businesses?

Who are you? Who are you doing it to or for, or who you’re interacting with? It’s just like going to a party and trying to ask a girl to dance or something. It’s that simple in terms of an interactive process.

