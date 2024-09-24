Mary J. Blige has a new love

Mary J. Blige’s relationship with her new mystery man is “going well.”

The “No More Drama” singer has famously battled depression, drug and alcohol addiction and been scarred by her turbulent relationships. She has now said she had learned to forgive herself and has moved on with a new love.

“What I’ve learned is that forgiveness was for me. So excuse me when I say this, ‘The hell with them.’ I don’t like that ugly, bitter feeling ’cause that’s not mine. That belongs to you,” Blige said on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime show “Sherri” about getting over her 2018 divorce from her record producer ex-husband Kendu Isaacs.

“You did what you did. But I have to move on, and in order for me to feel good and to manifest all the good things in my life, I have to let go for me. Not for you — this is not for you. Trust me, this is not for you; this is for me,” the singer stated.

When Blige also said she is determined to “walk in that joy,” Shepherd asked her if she had a new man in her life.

“You know already Sherri; everybody knows. Yes … [it’s] going well. … I look good to me. I feel good to me. And so, I’m embracing me. So when you embrace you, everything is embracing you. When you want you, everything wants you. Everything good,” Blige replied.

Despite not identifying her new boyfriend, Blige also opened up about how her new relationship is working as she is “not holding anybody accountable about making me feel good for me.”

Blige finalized her divorce from Isaacs after a 15-year marriage.

“I didn’t care about myself. I didn’t love myself,” Blige told People about the aftermath of the split. “You get what you’re giving yourself. So, now that I’m giving to myself, I’m getting it all.”