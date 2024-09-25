Before they were stars: The early TV roles of iconic Black actors

Before they graced the silver screen and captured our hearts, many of today’s beloved Black stars started their careers with small guest roles on television. As the new TV season kicks off, let’s take a nostalgic look back at some of our favorite Black actors and the surprising early roles that paved the way for their illustrious careers.

Michael B. Jordan: From soaps to stardom

Michael B. Jordan, known for his powerful performances in films like Black Panther and Creed, began his journey in the world of soap operas. He played Reggie Montgomery on the iconic soap “All My Children,” where he was introduced to a broader audience as the adopted son of Jack Montgomery and stepson of the legendary Erica Kane. This early exposure to acting laid the groundwork for his future success.

Currently, Jordan is set to star in the upcoming horror film Sinners, directed by his frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler, showcasing his versatility as both an actor and director.

Angela Bassett: A star in the making

Angela Bassett, an Oscar-winning actress, made her mark early on with a brief appearance on the soap opera “Search for Tomorrow.” Even in her early days, it was clear that she was destined for greatness. Today, she continues to shine as Sgt. Athena Grant in the ABC drama “9-1-1,” captivating audiences with her powerful performances.

Courtney B. Vance: Theatrical roots

Courtney B. Vance is another actor whose early career was rooted in theater. He gained recognition for his role in Fences alongside James Earl Jones. Vance’s early television work includes the TV movie Percy and Thunder, which helped him transition into mainstream television. Now, he is set to star in FX’s latest drama, “Grotesquerie,” co-starring Niecy Nash-Betts.

Niecy Nash-Betts: Comedy queen

Niecy Nash-Betts first gained fame on the comedy series “Reno 911!” and the reality show “Clean House.” However, her career began with guest appearances on various comedies, including the Disney Channel hit “That’s So Raven.” In her latest role in “Grotesquerie,” she plays a detective balancing her chaotic family life while tracking a serial killer, showcasing her range as an actress.

Aldis Hodge: From ‘Supernatural’ to ‘Alex Cross’

Aldis Hodge is known for his memorable role as Jake in “Supernatural,” where he faced off against the show’s iconic protagonists. His early career also included a stint on the series “Leverage.” Hodge is now set to take on the role of Alex Cross in the new Prime Video drama “Cross,” proving his ability to tackle diverse characters.

Tichina Arnold: Soap star to comedy icon

Before becoming a household name for her role on “Martin,” Tichina Arnold got her start on the soap opera “Ryan’s Hope.” Today, she continues to entertain audiences with her role in CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” which premieres its seventh season on Oct. 21. Arnold also reprises her role as Rochelle in the animated series “Everybody Still Hates Chris.”

Jesse L. Martin: From stage to screen

Jesse L. Martin, known for his powerful stage performances, particularly in Rent, made a significant impact on television as Dr. Greg Butters on “Ally McBeal.” His long-running role on “Law & Order” solidified his status as a television icon. Fans can look forward to his return in season 2 of “The Irrational,” premiering on Oct. 8.

The journey of these Black actors from their early television roles to becoming household names is a testament to their talent, perseverance and dedication to their craft. As we celebrate the new TV season, let’s remember the paths these stars took to reach their current heights. Their early roles not only shaped their careers but also enriched the television landscape, paving the way for future generations of Black talent.