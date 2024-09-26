Bronny James left out of Lakers starting lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the 2024-2025 NBA season, but not without controversy. Head coach JJ Redick recently unveiled the starting lineup, and the absence of Bronny James has sparked backlash from some fans.

New season, new lineup

During an interview on ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” podcast on Sept. 24, Redick announced the starting five for the upcoming season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Redick emphasized that this lineup had previously achieved a commendable record of 23-10 last season.

Fans express outrage

Despite the solid lineup, many fans were disappointed by James’ exclusion. The 19-year-old, who made history by being drafted to the Lakers, was expected by some to be included in the starting five. Comments on social media reflected this sentiment, with one fan questioning, “Seriously? No Bronny? Are they trying to lose every game??” Another added, “You gotta put Bronny in the starting lineup; if not, they gonna lose every game.”

While some fans passionately defended James’ inclusion, others argued that he is not yet ready for a starting role. One comment noted, “Bronny be 6th man while he gets used to actual NBA game speed and when his pops retire they cut him.” This division among fans highlights the pressure and expectations placed on young athletes, especially those with famous parents.

Bronny’s college performance

In the previous season, James played as a guard for the University of Southern California, starting six out of 25 games. He recorded 41 field goals, 16 three-pointers and 71 rebounds, with shooting percentages of 36.6% for field goals, 26.7% for three-pointers and 67.6% for free throws. Comparatively, his father, LeBron James, had an impressive freshman year at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, averaging 18 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

A historic opportunity

While James may not be in the starting lineup, there is still a historic moment to look forward to. LeBron James has expressed his dream of playing alongside his son in the NBA. Redick hinted at the possibility of this happening sooner rather than later. Although no specific timeline was provided, the anticipation is palpable.

Bronny’s development in the G League

For the time being, James will be playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League. Redick clarified that this should not be seen as a demotion but rather as a valuable opportunity for player development. This perspective underscores the importance of nurturing young talent in a competitive environment.

As the season unfolds, fans will be watching closely to see how James develops in the G League and when he will finally share the court with his father, LeBron James. This unique father-son dynamic is one that many basketball enthusiasts are eager to witness.