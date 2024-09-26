DC hosts 2nd annual Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival

Washington, D.C. is set to host the second annual Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a vibrant celebration of Black culture and comedy. This year’s festival promises a star-studded lineup and a platform for diverse voices in the comedy scene, making it a must-attend event for comedy lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike.

A festival rooted in culture and joy

Comedy has always served as a powerful medium for truth-telling and cultural commentary, and the BTF Comedy Festival embodies this spirit. Taking place at The Wharf in D.C., the festival is more than just a showcase of comedic talent; it’s a celebration of Black culture, joy and the transformative power of storytelling through humor. Following the success of its inaugural event, which was recognized by USA Today as one of the Top 10 New Events, this year’s festival is poised to be even bigger and bolder.

Star-studded lineup

This year’s festival features an impressive lineup of comedians, including the incomparable Leslie Jones and the hilarious Deon Cole. Both have made significant contributions to the comedy landscape, using their platforms to address serious issues while entertaining audiences worldwide. Their participation sets the tone for a weekend filled with laughter, insight and inspiration.

Festival highlights

Opening night reception: Kicking off on Friday, Sept. 27th, the festival will begin with an exclusive reception at Officina, honoring legendary comedian George Wallace with the BTF Trailblazer Award. Proceeds from this event will benefit DC Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating hunger and poverty.

Business of comedy panel: On Saturday, Sept. 28th, industry leaders will gather for a panel discussion on the evolving landscape of comedy. This session will explore the challenges and opportunities faced by Black comedians today, providing valuable insights for aspiring talents.

Breakout Comedian of the Year competition: Hosted by Deon Cole, this competition will spotlight six rising stars vying for a $10,000 grand prize and a contract with Innovative Artists talent agency. This event is crucial for emerging Black talent seeking to make their mark in the industry.

Leslie Jones live performance: The festival will culminate on Sunday, Sept. 29th, with a live performance by Leslie Jones. Known for her fearless comedic style, Jones is expected to deliver a memorable finale that will leave audiences in stitches.

Sketch comedy masterclass: Also on Sunday, attendees can participate in a masterclass focused on sketch comedy, providing insights into the creative process behind this popular comedic format.

Life of a comedian panel: This panel will feature local D.C. comedians discussing the realities of pursuing a career in stand-up, shedding light on the perseverance required to succeed in a challenging industry.

Empowering the next generation

The Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival is committed to uplifting and amplifying Black voices in comedy. By providing a platform for these artists, the festival not only entertains but also fosters cultural conversations and inspires a new generation of comedians to push boundaries and claim their space in the industry.

Join the celebration

As the BTF Comedy Festival returns to D.C., it promises to be a weekend filled with laughter, empowerment and cultural celebration. Whether you’re a comedy aficionado or simply looking for a good time, this festival is an opportunity to experience the richness of Black comedy and the stories that shape our culture. Don’t miss out on this incredible event that highlights the importance of representation and the power of humor.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Because They’re Funny website.