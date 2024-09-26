Sizziling ‘Cross’ trailer featuring Aldis Hodge released (video)

Prime Video has just released the first full trailer for its highly anticipated series “Cross,” featuring the talented Aldis Hodge in the titular role of Alex Cross. This thrilling adaptation is based on the beloved characters from James Patterson’s best-selling book series, and it promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with suspense and psychological intrigue.

What to Expect from the Series

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the intense world of Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist who has a unique ability to delve into the minds of both killers and their victims. This skill allows him to identify and ultimately capture murderers, making him a formidable force in the crime-solving arena. The series is set to follow Cross as he hunts down a chilling, masked killer, showcasing the dark and twisted paths of criminal psychology.

Behind the Scenes

Created by executive producer Ben Watkins, “Cross” has already garnered enough acclaim to secure a second season before its premiere. This early renewal speaks volumes about the faith that the studio and network have in the project. Hodge, who not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer, has expressed his excitement about the show.

The Star-Studded Cast

Aldis Hodge leads a talented ensemble cast that includes Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold. Each actor brings their unique flair to the series, promising a dynamic viewing experience. Hodge’s extensive experience in the industry, spanning over 35 years, adds a layer of depth and credibility to his portrayal of the iconic character.

When Does ‘Cross’ Premiere?

Fans of the Alex Cross series can mark their calendars for Nov. 14, when “Cross” will officially premiere on Prime Video. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, with a powerhouse team of executive producers that includes Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa, among others.

Why You Should Tune In

Engaging Storyline: The series promises a captivating narrative that explores the complexities of crime and the human psyche.

The series promises a captivating narrative that explores the complexities of crime and the human psyche. Talented Cast: With Aldis Hodge at the helm, viewers can expect strong performances from a diverse and skilled cast.

With Aldis Hodge at the helm, viewers can expect strong performances from a diverse and skilled cast. High Production Value: Backed by major production studios, “Cross” is set to deliver high-quality visuals and storytelling.

Backed by major production studios, “Cross” is set to deliver high-quality visuals and storytelling. Early Renewal: The show’s second season renewal before its premiere indicates confidence in its success.

As the premiere date approaches, excitement is building around “Cross.” With its rich source material, a talented cast, and a promising storyline, this series is poised to become a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and psychological thrillers. Be sure to catch the trailer and get a glimpse of what’s in store for Alex Cross and his chilling pursuit of justice.

About Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge’s rise to starring in the upcoming “Cross” series is a testament to his perseverance, talent, and versatility as an actor. Hodge began his career as a child actor, appearing in projects like Die Hard with a Vengeance and Turner & Hooch. However, his breakout role came when he starred as Alec Hardison in the hit TV series “Leverage” (2008-2012), where he showcased his charm and comedic timing, earning him a loyal fanbase.

Hodge’s career continued to flourish as he took on more complex and dramatic roles. His portrayal of Noah in the critically acclaimed series “Underground” demonstrated his ability to carry intense, layered characters. In 2019, he delivered a powerful performance in “Clemency,” solidifying his reputation as a skilled actor capable of tackling emotional and challenging roles.

Hodge’s trajectory led him to high-profile films such as One Night in Miami (2020) and Black Adam (2022), where his performances garnered even more attention. His lead role in “Cross,” marks a major milestone in his career, positioning him as a leading man. Hodge’s rise reflects both his range as an actor and his determination to take on diverse roles across genres.