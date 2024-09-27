Ciara drops sultry video promoting latest single ‘Wassup’

Ciara is back in the spotlight with her latest single, “Wassup,” featuring the legendary Busta Rhymes. The 38-year-old singer, who recently wrapped up a guest appearance on Missy Elliott’s tour, is making waves not just with her music but also with a tantalizing video that has fans buzzing about her relationship with husband Russell Wilson.

Unveiling the new single

On Sept. 27, the same day she released her new single, Ciara shared a sultry clip on Instagram, showcasing her signature dance moves. The video features her winding her hips and flaunting her figure in a striking green camouflage mini dress, captivating her audience and sparking playful comments about her marriage.

Fans react to Ciara’s allure

As Ciara danced to her new track, fans flooded the comments section with compliments and playful jabs. One fan remarked, “She thinking about her husband,” while another added, “Blessed man he is @dangerusswilson and she is a blessed woman to have a man that supports her.” The chemistry between Ciara and Wilson is palpable, and many fans jokingly suggested that her seductive moves might lead to baby number five.

A blended family and a strong bond

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for eight years and share a blended family of four children. Before their union, Ciara was engaged to rapper Future, with whom she shares her eldest son, also named Future. Their relationship faced scrutiny, especially when Wilson began spending time with little Future shortly after he and Ciara started dating in 2015.

Despite the criticism, Wilson has embraced his role as a stepfather, raising Future as his own. The couple has since welcomed three more children together: daughter Sienna, 7; son Win, 4 and 9-month-old daughter Amora. Their family dynamic is a testament to their commitment to each other and their children.

Future plans for the Wilson family

The lighthearted banter surrounding Ciara’s video has reignited discussions about the couple’s plans for a larger family. Wilson has openly expressed his desire for more children, stating in a past interview, “I want to have a bunch of kids — me and Ci do. I think that ever since the first day I ever met Ciara and Little Man, too, it’s been really cool and really special.” This sentiment resonates with fans who have followed their journey.

As Ciara continues to dominate the music scene with her new releases, fans are eager to see what the future holds for her and Russell Wilson. With their playful banter and undeniable chemistry, it’s clear that this couple is not just about the music; they are about building a beautiful life together. Whether it’s through their family or their artistic endeavors, Ciara and Russell are a dynamic duo.