Mary J. Blige returns to Lifetime with new film ‘Family Affair’

Mary J. Blige, the iconic singer and actress, is set to make waves once again as she returns to Lifetime to executive produce a series of original movies, including the highly anticipated Family Affair. This film, which is inspired by Blige’s hit song of the same name, will continue the love story of Kendra and Ben, characters portrayed by Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi, who will reprise their roles from previous films.

What to expect from ‘Family Affair’

Family Affair is slated to premiere in 2025 as part of Lifetime’s Voices of a Lifetime movie slate. The film picks up where the previous installments, Mary J. Blige’s Real Love and Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman, left off. These films have already garnered significant attention, reaching over 6.4 million viewers and becoming the top entertainment telecast on cable for two consecutive Saturdays, according to Nielsen data.

Plot overview

The storyline of Family Affair follows Kendra and Ben as they attempt to build a life together outside the city. However, the couple faces challenges, including fertility issues and the complexities of blending families, especially with Ben’s son, Miles. As tensions rise, Kendra finds herself at a crossroads when Ben secretly assists his brother, prompting her to return to the city where an old friend resurfaces. The film promises to explore themes of love, family dynamics and personal growth.

Behind the scenes

Jordan and John Davis of Davis Entertainment will return to executive produce the film, while Blige will produce through her own company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The film will also feature co-producers Bruce Miller and Milana Edwards-Brooks, with Troy Scott directing and Rachel Ingram writing the screenplay. Both Alexus and Da’Vinchi will serve as executive producers, ensuring that the original vision of the characters remains intact.

Mary J. Blige’s impact on Lifetime

Blige‘s previous collaborations with Lifetime have been met with critical acclaim. In addition to Real Love and Strength of a Woman, she also executive produced the 2020 film The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, alongside notable figures like Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott. Blige’s versatility as both a producer and actress was showcased in her role as Dr. Betty Shabazz in the biopic Betty & Coretta, where she starred alongside Angela Bassett.

Why ‘Family Affair’ matters

As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Blige’s return to Lifetime with Family Affair is significant for several reasons. The film’s exploration of love, family and personal challenges reflects real-life experiences that many can relate to.

Moreover, Blige’s involvement in the production process ensures that the narrative is authentic and reflective of the cultural nuances that are often overlooked in mainstream media. By bringing these stories to the forefront, Blige not only entertains but also empowers viewers to embrace their own narratives.

As we await the release of Family Affair in 2025, it’s clear that Blige continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. With her unique blend of music and storytelling, Blige is sure to captivate viewers once again, making Family Affair a must-watch film.