The Pink Awards 2024 returns during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Atlanta, GA – September 2024 – This October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Pink Awards returns for its highly anticipated 6th annual event, celebrating the resilience and triumphs of those impacted by breast cancer. Hosted by actor, producer and director Carl Payne and Kenny Burns — an author, brand developer and marketer — the prestigious ceremony will take place on Oct. 12 at 7:00 p.m. at The TheaterPlex at The House of Hope Atlanta, located at 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034.

This year’s honorees include a powerhouse lineup of community leaders, health advocates and entertainment trailblazers, each recognized for their contributions to breast cancer awareness and their dedication to uplifting others.

Hosted during a month dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness, The Pink Awards 2024 highlights both the urgency and importance of addressing the alarming health care disparities faced by Black women. Research from the National Institute of Health reveals that Black women are disproportionately impacted by breast cancer, often developing the disease at a younger age and being twice as likely as white women to develop aggressive subtypes, such as triple-negative breast cancer. Despite these increased risks, Black women remain underrepresented in genetic research and clinical studies.

Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer worldwide, with over 310,000 new cases expected in the U.S. this year. Black women are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer at a younger age and are more likely to die from the disease. The Pink Awards — through its partnership with the Touch Black Breast Cancer Alliance — strives to bring attention to these disparities and support survivors through education and advocacy.

“Hosting The Pink Awards is deeply personal and healing for me,” said April Love, founder and executive producer of the event. “As a breast cancer survivor in remission for over 12 years, I have experienced firsthand the disparities in healthcare for Black women. This event is my way of advocating for equitable access to breast cancer education and treatment while honoring the courage of those battling cancer daily.”

This year’s honorees represent a diverse range of fields and passions, united by their commitment to change and empowerment:

The Visionary : Queen Afua – Holistic health expert, wellness coach and New York Times best-selling author

The Samaritan: Terrence Lester, Ph.D. – Public scholar, community activist and founder of Love Beyond Walls

The Gamechangers: Devon Franklin – Hollywood producer, motivational speaker and New York Times best-selling author; and Dr. Holly Davis-Carter – producer, writer and CEO of Relevè Entertainment

The Trailblazer: Bishop William Murphy III – Lead pastor of The dReam Center Church of Atlanta, Grammy and Dove Award-nominated gospel artist

The Warrior: LaSonjia “LJ” Jack – Author, speaker, and sports team owner

In a powerful partnership, The Touch Black Breast Cancer Alliance returns to collaborate with The Pink Awards for the second consecutive year, furthering efforts to close the gaps in breast cancer care for Black women. This partnership amplifies the collective voices of patients, survivors, health care professionals and advocates working together to eradicate Black breast cancer.

The Pink Awards was created to shine a light on the women and men who have turned their personal battles into powerful movements of change. As the leading event of its kind during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it offers an evening of Black excellence — from the Red Carpet Arrivals at 7:00 p.m. to the awards ceremony — where honorees will share their stories of triumph and perseverance.

For more information on The Pink Awards 2024 or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.thepinkawards.com/ or contact [email protected].

About April Love:

April Love is a trailblazing entrepreneur, visionary and breast cancer survivor. As the founder of Ask April Love and Vanguard Creative Group, she has spent over two decades inspiring women in business and advocating for causes such as breast cancer prevention and female empowerment. Her annual Pink Awards continue to serve as a testament to her commitment to celebrating life, love and survival.

About The Pink Awards:

The Pink Awards was founded by April Love as a platform to honor survivors, patients and advocates in the fight against breast cancer, with a special focus on the Black community. Now in its sixth year, The Pink Awards continues to raise awareness of health care disparities while celebrating those who have overcome incredible challenges.