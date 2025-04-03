Broccoli City, Live Nation partner for Breezy Bowl XX tour

Broccoli City returns to the District this August with a three-day festival that highlights music, culture and community engagement.

The weekend festivities begin Friday, Aug. 8, with the Trap Karaoke party. This immersive night of popular anthems and sing-along moments promises to deliver an energetic kickoff to the weekend-long celebration.

Saturday, Aug. 9, transforms into a community-focused experience as Broccoli City partners with Basement R&B for a block party. Attendees can expect performances from various DJs, food trucks, specially curated vendors and surprise pop-up activations throughout the day. The block party aims to showcase local talent while creating an accessible community gathering space.

The festival concludes Sunday, Aug. 10, with Broccoli City collaborating with Live Nation Urban for a major concert experience at Nationals Stadium. The venue will host Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour, featuring supporting acts Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

Nationals Stadium provides a dramatic backdrop for the culminating performance, transforming the baseball venue into a concert arena expected to draw thousands of music fans across the region.

The festival has evolved significantly since its inception. Organizers emphasize their commitment to creating memorable summer programming while maintaining connections to local businesses and community initiatives.

The August weekend positions itself as a signature summer experience in Washington, combining music entertainment with community engagement and cultural celebration opportunities.

Ticket information and additional programming details will be announced through the official Broccoli City website in the coming weeks.