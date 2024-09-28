Robiiiworld returned to the rolling out office for the first time in nearly five years. Now, with more than a million Instagram followers and promoting his upcoming film, The Hit List: A Twisted Tale, he takes a look at his iPhone that he picks off a table, constantly silencing it throughout an interview and says seven words.

“The only equipment you need is this,” he said.

Robiiiworld, like so many others, has changed his life from an electronic device he can hold in the palm of his hand. Comedian Kountry Wayne has said he makes at least $600,000 a month from Facebook alone.

Now, with projects like The Hit List, he plans on keeping the momentum going.

Recently, The Hit List, and fellow social media stars, teddy2stupid and 50fitch stopped by rolling out to talk about the movie that premieres on Oct. 1 in Atlanta.

What is this movie about?

Robiiiworld: It’s a movie I wrote within, probably two days. Shout out to Mango [missmangokush], She helped me write the screenplay.

It’s about a guy named Daniel [played by 50fitch]. He’s about to get married, and his friend convinces him to make a hit list of all the girls he slept with in the past. And that list accidentally gets into the hands of a real hitman [teddy2stupid]. So now, Daniel and his friends are trying to stop the hitman from killing all the girls on the hit list.

This movie is coming out in October. Have you always wanted to make a Halloween movie?

Robiiiworld: We started our own production company, 236 Productions, and we just wanted to do something dope.

We didn’t want to go, “Oh, this person cheated on that person and got AIDS, and this person got this, and my cousin cheated on me with my other cousin or my twin sister.” We didn’t want to go that route. We wanted to do something different, especially from our culture. What we’re trying to focus on is just something completely different or different stories from the Black skin.

50 and Teddy, you both struck gold with the “Stem Friend” series, how did that come about?

50fitch: We were already doing skits with Kiyomi.

Then, one day, I was just like, “We should just do a video where you’re a stem, so just sag your pants and let’s see what happens.”

She was just like, “Nah, I’m good.”

I’m like, “Shoot, I think it’s gonna go up on Tiktok.”

She was just like, “I don’t know.”

I was like, “Let’s just try it.”

So we did it, and it went up on both our pages.

Then, she was like, “Hold on, we might have to do another.”

So we started doing more. Then I was like, “We should bring Teddy in it.” Then Teddy joined, and then we just started adding more people.

Everywhere we post it, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, it always hits a mill. So, that’s our niche.

Teddy2Stupid: I’m not going to lie, that s— did numbers.

It always throws me off in public when random people walk up to me and are like, “Man, why 50 won’t holla at that girl?”

And I’m like, “What? Oh, you’re talking about the ‘Stem Friend.'”

Robiii, what’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

Robiiiworld: Shout out to Jordan Jackson. I just moved back to Atlanta, got a condo and thought I was big-time making five bandz a month.

I’m like “This is the most money I’ve ever made!”

Jordan Jackson humbled me so quickly.

He said, “That’s it?”

He told me I needed to get on Facebook and start doing skits from my phone.

I told him it took about five hours to do one video from my camera. He said in those five hours, I could have filmed 10 videos on my phone and given myself 10 times the chance to go viral in that same timeframe.

I threw away my camera that day.