The ongoing legal battle between Wendy Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter continues to capture public attention as Hunter seeks to enforce alimony payments that he claims are owed to him. The couple finalized their divorce in 2020, but the fallout from their separation has been anything but quiet.

The alimony saga

Since the end of The Wendy Williams Show, Hunter has publicly voiced his grievances regarding alimony payments. He alleges that Williams ceased payments before she was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in May 2022. Hunter, who has recently re-emerged on social media, is adamant about receiving what he believes he is owed.

Recent developments

In a recent court filing, Hunter has demanded that Williams appear in court, arguing that if she can travel to Newark, N.J., for shopping, she should be able to attend court proceedings. This demand comes after Williams made her first public appearance in over a year, raising eyebrows about her health and ability to participate in legal matters.

Williams has been living in Florida since selling her $4.5 million Manhattan penthouse, and her health issues, including Graves’ disease, have been well-documented. Despite these challenges, Hunter insists that Williams should be present in court, questioning the legitimacy of her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, in representing her interests.

Hunter’s legal maneuvers

Hunter claims he last received an alimony payment of $37,000 in January 2022. Following this, Williams financial situation deteriorated, leading to a court-ordered guardianship to oversee her finances and medical care. Hunter has filed petitions to continue receiving payments, despite Williams’ current unemployment status.

In previous court proceedings, a judge denied Hunter access to Williams’ financial records, and Morrissey has accused him of receiving unwarranted payments. The guardianship has sought to prevent Hunter from publicly discussing the case, indicating the contentious nature of their legal battles.

Public reaction

Hunter’s attempts to drag Williams back into court have largely been met with public disapproval. Social media users have criticized him for his actions, with many suggesting he should seek employment instead of pursuing alimony. Comments have surfaced questioning why he feels entitled to payments, especially given his history of infidelity during their marriage.

Background of their relationship

Williams and Hunter were married for nearly 20 years before Williams filed for divorce in April 2019, largely due to Hunter’s reported infidelity and the birth of his daughter with another woman. The divorce proceedings have been marred by allegations and public scrutiny, particularly regarding Hunter’s financial demands.

Wiliams’ financial troubles escalated after her accounts were frozen by Wells Fargo in January 2022, raising concerns about her ability to manage her finances. Despite claims of having $55 million in her accounts, Williams has publicly stated that she has no money, leading to further speculation about her financial health.

Williams’ career and health struggles

Williams rose to fame in the 1990s as a radio personality and later transitioned to television with her talk show, which ran from 2008 to 2022. Throughout her career, she has faced numerous health challenges, including addiction issues and serious medical conditions such as Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

As Williams navigates her health and legal battles, the public remains invested in her story, reflecting on the complexities of her life and the impact of her past relationship with Hunter.

Conclusion

The ongoing alimony dispute between Williams and Hunter highlights the challenges faced by individuals in high-profile relationships. As both parties continue to navigate their legal battles, the public watches closely, eager to see how this saga unfolds.