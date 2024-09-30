19 institutions honored as Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders

Historically Black Colleges and Universities continue to shine on the global stage, as 19 institutions have been recognized by the U.S. Department of State for their exceptional contributions to international relations. This acknowledgment comes from the Fulbright Program, which aims to enhance educational exchanges and foster global understanding.

Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders initiative

Earlier this month, the Fulbright Program announced its 2023-24 class of Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders. This initiative, launched in 2019 by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, highlights the partnership between HBCUs and the Fulbright Program. It recognizes institutions that not only host international faculty and students but also send their own graduates and faculty abroad for educational and research opportunities. This honor reflects the commitment of HBCUs to cultivate a diverse and inclusive educational environment that prepares students for a globalized world.

Recognized HBCUs

The following HBCUs have been acknowledged as Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders: Alcorn State University (Mississippi), Bennett College (North Carolina), Fayetteville State University (North Carolina), Florida A&M University (Florida), Howard University (District of Columbia), Huston-Tillotson University (Texas), Jackson State University (Mississippi), Jarvis Christian University (Texas), LeMoyne-Owen College (Tennessee), Lincoln University (Pennsylvania), Mississippi Valley State University (Mississippi), Morgan State University (Maryland), North Carolina A&T State University (North Carolina), North Carolina Central University (North Carolina), Prairie View A&M University (Texas), Spelman College (Georgia), Tennessee State University (Tennessee), Virginia State University (Virginia) and Xavier University of Louisiana (Louisiana).

Impact on students and communities

Howard University President Dr. Ben Vinson III expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the positive impact of the Fulbright experience on students. He stated that students who complete the experience return to the community with fresh insights, deeper cultural understanding and a broadened worldview. This sentiment underscores the transformative power of international education and cultural exchange.

One notable example of this impact is Dr. Balasubramani Karuppusamy, a geospatial technology expert from Central University of Tamil Nadu in India. He collaborated with North Carolina Central University to design and teach courses on geographic information systems and remote sensing. His experience highlights the mutual benefits of such partnerships, as they enrich both the visiting scholars and the host institutions.

The future of HBCUs in global education

The recognition of these HBCUs comes just ahead of the 2024 Annual National HBCU Week Conference, scheduled for Sept. 15-19 in Philadelphia. This conference, presented by The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through HBCUs, will further explore the role of these institutions in promoting educational equity and global engagement.

The recognition by the Fulbright Program not only honors these institutions but also inspires future generations of students to engage with the world beyond their borders. As they continue to build bridges across nations, HBCUs remain vital players in the landscape of higher education.