Top 4 ASAP Rocky Songs

ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, turns 36 today, and he has a lot to celebrate, both personally and professionally. He has grown into a global rap icon since his early days in Harlem, NY. ASAP Rocky’s impact on the music industry will never be forgotten for multiple reasons. Known for his unique style that blends high fashion with street culture, he’s become a trendsetter in both music and fashion. In the fashion world, who hasn’t he modeled for? ASAP sets trends that people follow. Whether it’s the plaid shirts, Goyard bags, or even Rick Owens, ASAP is always early on trends, and everybody follows him. Rocky has always had a passion for fashion, becoming a style icon known for pushing boundaries. He’s collaborated with major brands like Dior and Gucci and is at every fashion week worldwide. His influence extends far, as he’s helped redefine what it means to be a fashionable artist.

In the music world, he made swag rap cool again. He taught people how to dress through his music, talking about brands most people never heard of, and if they had, most couldn’t afford them. He popped on the scene with Peso and never looked back. His 2011 breakthrough mixtape, Live. Love. A$AP, put him on the map, and he has since released critically acclaimed albums like Long. Live. A$AP and Testing, making him a respected name in the game.

Recently, Rocky’s personal life has become just as prominent as his career, especially with his high-profile relationship with Rihanna. The power couple welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022, named after the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper. In August 2023, they expanded their family with the birth of their second son, Riot Rose. Together, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have become an admired couple in entertainment, balancing their music and business empires while embracing parenthood and making it look cool.

Enjoy some of these classic ASAP Rocky songs on his B-Day.

“F–kin’ Problems” featuring Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and 2 Chainz

“F–kin Problems” is one of the greatest collab songs of the 2010s. This song was on A$AP’s debut album, Long. Live. A$AP, and featured some of the hottest names in rap. It’s always been a debate about who had the best verse on this song because Drake and Kendrick both had immaculate ones.

Memorable Bars: “Make you think about all of the niggas you’ve been leadin’ on/Make me think about all of the rappers I’ve been feedin’ on

/Got a feelin’ that’s the same dudes that we speakin’ on”

“Girl, I’m Kendrick Lamar/A.K.A. Benz is to me just a car/That mean your friends-es need be up to par/See, my standards are pampered by threesomes tomorrow”

“Houston Old Head”

“Houston Old Head” is a classic song from A$AP’s very first mixtape. It’s pretty self explanatory, as he raps about all the game his OG puts him on: “So I can cope that bathin’ ape or Jeremy Scott or ten deep/Bottles full of Rosey, ridin’ in the Benz Jeep/Blowin’ money fast now, I finna think I’m Big Meech!”

“Keep It G “

This is one of ASAP’s more playful songs, as he’s really just flexing his ability to rhyme and make up some creative, funny bars: “Red bone, complexion like a piglet, kiss-kiss/F*ck Ace, we sip Cris’/afford it ’cause I’m gettin’ it/Drip-drip, the thought of it is ignorant, isn’t it?/I’m ticklish, stuntin’ is my business”

“Phoenix”

If someone tells you ASAP can’t rap or doesn’t have bars, just play this song for them. ASAP isn’t the most technical rapper, but on this song, he wanted to show the world that he can drop bars and tell stories, too. A real Rocky classic: “Who am I? Lord Flacko/Painting vivid pictures, call me Basquiat, Picasso/Capo Head Hancho, now my following’s colossal/Ain’t no boxer, Pacquiao, but got the chopper todo caso”