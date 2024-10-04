Atlanta’s ‘A List Smiles’ raided for illegal veneer services

On Oct. 3, 2024, law enforcement officials conducted a significant raid on a dental establishment known as “A List Smiles” located in Northeast Atlanta. This operation was prompted by serious allegations against Brandon Dillard, the owner, who has been accused of offering illegal veneer services without holding a valid dental license.

The allegations against Brandon Dillard

According to Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten, Dillard is not a licensed dentist and has never been one. Despite his attempts to present himself as a dental professional on social media platforms like Instagram, the reality is starkly different. The criminal arrest warrants reveal that he has been performing veneer procedures unlawfully, which is strictly prohibited in Georgia unless conducted by a licensed dentist.

Social media influence and misleading practices

A List Smiles has garnered a substantial following, boasting over 157,000 followers on Instagram since its inception in 2021. The company has been actively promoting its veneer services, showcasing what it claims are satisfied patients and enticing potential customers with raffle contests for veneer procedures priced at $5,500. However, the facade of legitimacy is deceptive, as highlighted by District Attorney Fani Willis, who emphasized that such operations often appear professional but are fundamentally fraudulent.

Legal consequences for Dillard

Dillard faces serious legal repercussions, with charges including eight felonies: practicing dentistry without a license, practicing medicine without a license and theft by deception. The investigation has revealed that Dillard was also conducting training sessions across the country, charging individuals over $6,000 to become a so-called “Veneer Specialist.” However, the DA’s office clarified that there is no legal recognition for such a title in Georgia.

Impact on victims and the community

Willis has expressed concern for both the patients who received services from Dillard and those who participated in his training sessions. She has urged anyone who has been affected to come forward, stating that while they are currently considered victims, they could face criminal charges if they continue to practice without a license. The DA’s office is focused on halting these illegal activities and identifying all individuals involved.

The dangers of unlicensed dental work

Improperly installed veneers can lead to severe health complications, including infections and other serious medical issues. The community has raised alarms, with licensed dentists from both local and out-of-state practices reporting concerns about the long-term effects on patients who received services from A List Smiles. The potential for harm underscores the importance of seeking care from licensed professionals.

Expert opinions and warnings

Dr. Heavenly, a well-known figure in the dental community, has previously warned about the risks associated with unlicensed veneer technicians. She emphasizes the importance of choosing licensed professionals for dental procedures, stating that in most cases, you get what you pay for. This sentiment resonates with many who have been misled by the allure of cheaper, unregulated dental services.

The importance of licensed dental care

The raid on A List Smiles serves as a critical reminder of the importance of verifying the credentials of dental service providers. As the investigation unfolds, it is essential for individuals to prioritize their health and safety by seeking care from licensed professionals. The consequences of choosing unlicensed services can be dire, affecting not only one’s appearance but also overall health.

For those who have been impacted by Dillard’s practices, it is crucial to come forward and report your experiences. The DA’s office is committed to addressing these issues and ensuring that such fraudulent operations are brought to justice.