Atlanta Dream fires head coach Tanisha Wright

The Atlanta Dream just fired their head coach Tanisha Wright. The decision came after the Dream finished the season with a 15-25 record and were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

In her three seasons as head coach, Wright posted a 48-68 overall record. While this was her first head coaching position in the WNBA, she had previously served as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces before taking the reins with the Dream. Despite showing potential, the team struggled to break through and make deeper playoff runs during her tenure. The move signals that the organization is ready for a change in leadership as they aim to rebuild and become true contenders in the WNBA.

“Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future,” general manager Dan Padover said in a statement, according to ESPN. “At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA.”

Feeling like the Dream have underachieved the past three seasons is a sentiment shared by fans. The Dream have three All-Star level players on their roster:

Allisha Gray, who is a former Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and an All-Star the past two seasons for the Dream. She also made history at WNBA All-Star Weekend by becoming the first player ever to win both the three-point shootout and skills competition.

Rhyne Howard is a former number one overall pick in 2020 and already has two All-Star appearances to her name.

Tina Charles, who has an incredible resume. Some of her accolades include MVP of the WNBA in 2012, Rookie of the year in 2010, and she is the WNBA’s All-Time leader in rebounds.

Beyond their big three, they had a lot of solid team members to surround them. Atlanta had two former first-round picks from the 2023 WNBA draft: Haley Jones from Stanford at No. 6 and Laeticia Amihere at No. 8. The Dream made some big moves and acquisitions, signing Aerial Powers as a free agent, and trading for Jordin Canada. With a core of these three and the surrounding talent around them, it’s puzzling why they struggled to win games consistently, and ultimately the blame fell on the coach.

Wright is the second ex-WNBA player to get the boot this week. Teresa Weatherspoon got fired on Sept. 26 after just one season with the Chicago Sky — and it didn’t sit well with their rookie star Angel Reese.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life,” Reese wrote. “You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”

A few days before Weatherspoon was axed, Curt Miller and the LA Sparks parted ways on Sept. 24 after two seasons. Despite coming in with high expectations, the team struggled to find consistent success under his leadership. Miller, a veteran coach known for his time with the Connecticut Sun, couldn’t quite get the Sparks back to their former championship form.

There are now at least four coaching openings because the new WNBA expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, will also look to hire their first coach in franchise history.