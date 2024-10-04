Common and Jennifer Hudson talk marriage on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

The relationship between rapper Common and singer Jennifer Hudson has become a hot topic among fans, especially after Common’s recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Their chemistry was palpable, sparking discussions about the potential for marriage and raising eyebrows due to Common’s history with relationships.

Fans divided over Common’s intentions

During the show, Common expressed his feelings for Hudson, stating, “If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson.” This declaration was met with mixed reactions from fans. While many are excited about the couple’s dynamic, others are wary, recalling Common’s past relationships and the heartbreaks that followed.

Common’s romantic history

Common’s romantic history includes high-profile relationships with several notable women, including actress Taraji P. Henson, tennis star Serena Williams and comedian Tiffany Haddish. His relationship with Haddish ended in 2021, with Haddish claiming that Common moved on without proper communication. This history has led some fans to express concern that Hudson might be the next to experience heartbreak.

Support and skepticism from fans

On social media, fans have voiced their opinions, with comments ranging from protective warnings to supportive affirmations. One fan cautioned Hudson, saying, “Really don’t trust this guy, broke way too many queens’ hearts.” Others, however, expressed hope for the couple, noting the positive changes they see in Common’s demeanor since dating Hudson.

“I love this for them,” one comment read, emphasizing the difference in how Common expresses his love for Hudson.

Another fan remarked, “I’m just praying this is his real feelings because we know his track history. Hopefully, that is in the past.”

Common’s commitment to Hudson

Despite the skepticism, Common’s words during the show suggested a deeper commitment. He mentioned listening to God and understanding his purpose, implying that his relationship with Hudson is significant. Hudson echoed these sentiments, stating, “I think it’s a beautiful thing. I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea [of marriage].” However, she added a cautious note, saying, “In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place.”

Rumors and speculations

As their relationship unfolds, rumors have also surfaced regarding Hudson’s potential pregnancy, adding another layer of intrigue to their love story. Fans are eager to see how this relationship develops, especially given Common’s past. The couple’s interactions, including a sweet moment where Common gifted Hudson a necklace and a blanket, have only fueled speculation about their future.

A love story in progress

While fans remain divided about Common’s intentions, one thing is clear: both he and Hudson are smitten with each other. As they navigate their relationship in the public eye, the support and skepticism from fans will likely continue. Whether this love story leads to marriage or not, it’s evident that both artists are enjoying their time together, and many are rooting for their happiness.