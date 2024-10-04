Top 5 supervillains on movies or TV

The Joker: Folie à Deux is out now! The first Joker movie that was released in 2019 was so funny — but at the same time diabolical — that it became one of the highest-grossing supervillain movies ever. The Joker sequel will probably doing similar numbers, especially since Lady Gaga will be Joaquin Phoenix’s costar. But is Joker the greatest movie supervillain ever? Let’s assess.

5. Scar

Yes, it is a kid’s movie, but as a kid you know evil when you see it. Scar was the perfect villain for a children’s movie, and he is a big reason why The Lion King is such a cult classic. He is also an archetype that a lot of people can relate to: The Black Sheep. Scar is the younger brother of Mufasa, which meant he was second in line for the throne until Simba was born. He could’ve waited it out, but that’s not what villains do. He takes matters into his own hands and kills his older brother — which is diabolical, especially for Disney. But if Scar doesn’t kill Mufasa, Simba woul never realize destiny. It is extreme, but sometimes chaos is necessary to advance the plot. Without a doubt, Scar is easily Disney’s greatest villain — and for that alone he earns a spot on this list.

4. Magneto

Magneto is the definition of a textbook villain. He has a fantastic origin story: He was a Holocaust survivor, and the evilness he went through at the concentration camps makes him hate humans. Also is a villain truly evil if he doesn’t feel like he’s actually doing the right thing? Well, in his head, he feels like mutants should be considered a superior race and not have to hide in the shadows. And if that means knocking off a few humans so his race could take their rightful place, Magneto had no issue ensuing in chaos.

3. Thanos

Thanos is easily the best villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s stronger than The Hulk by himself. The butt-whooping he gives the Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War left the entire theater silent. He doesn’t stop there; he beat up Thor and anyone else who gets in his way of finishing his mission. Craziest thing about Thanos is that he really isn’t wrong, either. He wants to save the universe by stopping overpopulation, which some actually consider a serious issue. What also makes Thanos so great is that he is the rare supervillain who actually wins — well, at least for a movie or two.

2. Joker

Why does every single person who plays the Joker portrays him so perfectly? First, Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, then Phoenix in Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux. What makes the Joker such a fan favorite is that he is just too evil when it’s near unnecessary. Ledger played the role so well that he still won the Oscar after he died. He didn’t care to be as funny or show the Joker’s personality like Phoenix did in 2019; Ledger wanted his portrayal to be the most feared, unhinged and devious Joker that he could be. Ledger will forever be remembered in movie history for it.

1. Homelander

He’s supposed to be the greatest hero America has ever seen. But if you watch “The Boys” on Amazon Prime, you know why he belongs at the top the this list. He is kind of a mix of every villain on this list. He’s willing to kill those closest to him out of ego like Scar. Instead of using his superpowers for good, he looks at humans as an inferior race and has no issue destroying them like Magneto. He is another supervillain who is actually winning the fight against the good guys like Thanos. And he is so cruel, mentally twisted and sinister that he makes the Joker seem like a cool cat. Which supervillain is topping that?