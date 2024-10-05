R. Kelly’s ex-wife Drea Kelly set to release revealing memoir

On Oct. 5, 2024, Drea Kelly, the former wife of R&B singer R. Kelly, announced her upcoming memoir titled Under the Red Carpet. This highly anticipated book promises to delve into her personal journey and experiences during her marriage to the controversial artist.

A journey of resilience

In a heartfelt video shared with over 566,000 social media followers, Drea expressed her desire to finally tell her story. She emphasized that her book will reveal her true self and the struggles she has faced, stating, “I have gone through blood, sweat and tears, literally.” Drea’s message reflects a deep yearning to break free from the misconceptions that have surrounded her life.

Empowerment through storytelling

Drea Kelly’s announcement is not just about sharing her past; it’s about empowerment. She boldly declared, “I am a BEAST and a BUTTERFLY. God said it is so. The time has come to disrupt the deception.” Her words resonate with anyone who has felt misunderstood or misrepresented. Drea’s memoir aims to liberate not only herself but also others who have faced similar struggles.

In her video, she challenged the narrative that has been constructed around her life, stating, “For years people have spoken on my life without knowing ANYTHING about me.” This sentiment highlights the importance of owning one’s narrative and the power of personal storytelling.

Family stories unfolding

Drea’s memoir announcement coincides with the release of a documentary featuring her daughter, Joanne Kelly. Titled R Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, the documentary promises to explore the complexities of growing up as the child of a controversial figure. The trailer, released on Sept. 24, hints at revealing a “heartbreaking secret that shattered her childhood and changed her forever.” This documentary will include insights from her siblings, Jaah and Robert Kelly Jr., as well as Drea herself.

Setting the record straight

With both Drea’s book and the documentary, the Kelly family is poised to share their untold stories. Drea’s memoir and Joanne’s documentary represent a collective effort to shed light on their experiences with R. Kelly, known for his hit song “I Believe I Can Fly.” The family is ready to “spill the tea” and provide a more nuanced understanding of their lives intertwined with R. Kelly’s legacy.

Drea Kelly’s upcoming memoir Under the Red Carpet is set to be a powerful narrative of resilience, empowerment and truth. As she prepares to share her story, it serves as a reminder of the importance of owning one’s narrative and the strength found in vulnerability. With the release of both her book and her daughter’s documentary, the Kelly family is ready to reclaim their voices and share their side of the story.