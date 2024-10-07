The top economic concerns of Black voters

This week on “The Hill with April Ryan,” Democratic pollster Terrance Woodbury, founder of HIT Strategies and a key surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, shared crucial insights into the economic concerns of Black voters as the 2024 election approaches.

The economy: A top priority for voters

Woodbury emphasized that the economy remains the foremost issue for American voters, particularly among Black Americans. He pointed out that the prevailing sentiment is that “costs are too d— high.” This frustration extends beyond inflation, as voters are increasingly concerned about various economic factors impacting their daily lives.

Key economic issues facing Black Americans

According to Woodbury, Black voters are focused on reducing costs in multiple areas, including health care and education. He highlighted the rising prices of essential medications, such as insulin, and the pressing need for student debt forgiveness as pivotal issues that the Harris-Walz campaign aims to address.

The campaign’s economic plan is designed not only to alleviate these financial burdens but also to “increase Black wealth” and “reduce the wealth gap” between Black and White Americans. This dual approach seeks to empower the Black community economically while addressing immediate financial concerns.

Polling insights: What Black voters are saying

Recent polling data reveals that the economy is either the top or second most pressing issue for voters this election cycle. A survey conducted by the NAACP found that over half of Black voters prioritize protecting rights and freedoms (53%), while 40% emphasize economic concerns. Only 7% of respondents focused on other issues.

In a broader poll involving over 200,000 Black voters, economic issues emerged as the primary concern, with a specific focus on low wages that fail to support families adequately. Additionally, a Pew Research study indicated that 81% of registered voters believe the economy will significantly influence their vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The Harris-Walz campaign’s vision

The Harris-Walz campaign is committed to creating an opportunity economy that emphasizes the importance of small businesses and homeownership. Woodbury noted that Black homeownership rates have regressed to levels seen in 1968, the year the Fair Housing Act was enacted. This regression highlights the urgent need for policies that promote equitable access to homeownership for Black families.

In contrast, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has yet to present a comprehensive economic program specifically targeting Black Americans. While he oversaw a decline in Black unemployment during his presidency, the lack of a clear economic strategy raises questions about his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by the Black community.

As the 2024 election approaches, the economic concerns of Black voters will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the political landscape. With rising costs and a focus on wealth disparity, candidates must address these issues head-on to earn the trust and support of the Black electorate. The insights shared by Terrance Woodbury underscore the importance of understanding and responding to the economic needs of Black Americans in this pivotal election cycle.