New HBCU program in NYC: Paving the way for early college opportunities

In the heart of Queens, a seismic shift is about to rock the New York City education scene. A groundbreaking collaboration between the Big Apple’s public school system and Delaware State University (DSU) is set to redefine the high school experience for a new generation of scholars. This fall, an innovative early college program will burst onto the scene, offering students a chance to earn college credits and potentially walk away with an associate’s degree before they even don their high school graduation caps.

The brainchild of NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks, this audacious venture aims to shatter the glass ceiling that has long loomed over underserved communities. Banks, a visionary with his finger on the pulse of educational equity, is on a mission to create a network of accelerated high schools that truly reflect the vibrant tapestry of New York City’s diverse population.

A new era of opportunityh

Picture this: high school students diving headfirst into college-level courses, taught by bona fide DSU professors both in the flesh and through the magic of virtual classrooms. It’s not just about hitting the books harder; it’s about opening doors that have been historically slammed shut in the faces of many Black students.

Banks, drawing inspiration from the towering legacy of HBCUs and the trailblazing journey of Vice President Kamala Harris, is determined to rewrite the narrative. “HBCUs have produced so many of our country’s leaders, from scientists to executives, artists to athletes to politicians,” he declared in his State of Our Schools address, his words echoing through the hallways of possibility.

The HBCU experience, high school edition

Asya Johnson, the dynamo at the helm of this educational revolution as the founding principal, can barely contain her excitement. “Giving kids an opportunity to get a leg-up getting an associate’s degree — and possibly graduate with their bachelor’s at 20 — it’s just mind-blowing,” she gushes, her eyes sparkling with the promise of transformed lives.

But this isn’t just about cramming more coursework into already overloaded backpacks. Johnson and her team are cooking up a high school experience that captures the essence of HBCU culture. We’re talking campus tours that’ll make students’ heads spin, internships that’ll set their resumes on fire, and study-abroad programs that’ll blow their minds wide open. And let’s not forget the athletics and “house” system that’ll have these halls buzzing with the kind of energy usually reserved for college campuses.

Success coaches: The secret weapon

In a move that screams “we’ve got your back,” every admitted student will be paired with a DSU faculty member serving as their personal “Success Coach.” These mentors will be the wind beneath the students’ wings, guiding them through the turbulent waters of academia with the wisdom of seasoned navigators.

The real game-changer

This isn’t just another academic program; it’s a lifeline for Southeast Queens, an area that’s been thirsting for educational equity for far too long. The application process is refreshingly holistic, considering grades, a two-minute video introduction, and writing prompts that’ll give students a chance to show their true colors.

As the December 4 application deadline looms, there’s a palpable electricity in the air. This isn’t just about earning college credits; it’s about shattering ceilings, defying expectations, and carving out a place in the pantheon of HBCU greatness.

In a world where education can be the difference between dreaming and doing, this early college program is more than just a school — it’s a launchpad for a generation of leaders, thinkers, and game-changers. As the first cohort of students prepares to embark on this wild ride, one thing is clear: the future of education in NYC will never be the same.