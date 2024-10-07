Nicki Minaj fires back at fans who believe she taunted Megan Thee Stallion by hiring her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris, to promote her new shoe collection.

Most fans remember Harris as the ex-BFF who was riding in the vehicle with Megan and music producer Tory Lanez the night Megan was shot in the foot in Los Angeles in July 2020. Allegedly, the trio were embroiled in a love triangle.

Recently, Harris shared a series of highly-edited social media posts promoting Minaj’s LØCI shoe line.

In one, she reads a fictitious newspaper headlined “The Nicki Minaj LØCI Collection Has Landed.”

The second photo shows Harris on a bicycle.

Sunday evening, Oct. 6, Minaj fired back at fans and bloggers for allegedly creating a narrative that she is being petty and diabolical toward Megan.

Specifically, Minaj torched the Shade Room for posting the so-called ad. She insisted Harris simply posted a photo in the sneakers, like many who purchased them.

“She posted a photo in my sneakers,” Minaj wrote in her rant on X. “Me, nor my company knew anything about it until she posted it. So she did what many ppl did when they received my sneakers, they posted a photo in them.

Minaj added that she found the Instagram photos impressive, saying, “Kelsey def went all the way out with this professional-looking backdrop tho…but she is in no way professionally connected to my sneaker brand.”

The “Moment 4 Life” femcee concluded her soliloquy by stating that such pettiness is beneath her, saying she’s “too busy & too successful for the clownery” as she prepares for her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

“These calculated, planned stories & narratives everytime yall gotta promote is only make me feel even more like I’m that B!CH!!!!!” she added. “No confidence in your talents & abilities as labels to sell albums or ANYTHING so you waste money & energy on this. #GagCityMIAMI”