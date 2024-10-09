April Love transforms breast cancer journey into purposeful mission

April Love is a trailblazing entrepreneur, visionary, and breast cancer survivor who has dedicated her life to inspiring women in business and advocating for breast cancer prevention. As the founder of Ask April Love and Vanguard Creative Group, she has spent over two decades empowering women and championing important causes. Her annual Pink Awards serve as a testament to her commitment to celebrating life, love, and survival. In this candid Q&A, Love shares her personal journey with breast cancer and discusses the mission behind her foundation.

[Editor’s note: This is a truncated transcribe of a longer video interview. Please see the video for the extended version. Some errors may occur.]

Can you share your background and what you stand for?

I’m a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur. I own Ask April Love, which is brand management, PR, and management for artists and brands. I have Vanguard Creative, which produces the Pink Awards. I host a podcast called Just Breathe of April Love, and I’m just God’s girl.

What does breast cancer mean to you?

It means purpose. As I’m approaching my 14th year of survivorship, it changed the entire trajectory of my life. It came about when I was on cloud nine, the first year I fully launched Ask April Love. I was coming into 2010 with high hopes. Breast cancer was a disruptor, but in hindsight, it was a gift. I know some people will find that hard to believe.

When did your fight with breast cancer begin?

It began in 2009. I was living my best life, preparing for the new year. I’ve always kept up with my appointments and yearly exams. I wasn’t old enough for a mammogram, but I had a proactive doctor who scheduled one for Black Friday. I almost forgot about it because it wasn’t something I initiated. The nurses were surprised because of my age, but I got the exam. They told me not to put my clothes back on, which put me on alert. The radiologist showed me the scans and pointed out an area of concern. After further tests, including a biopsy, I was diagnosed with stage three estrogen receptor-positive ductal carcinoma breast cancer on Christmas Eve.

What advice would you give yourself now that you’ve been through the journey?

First, a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence. There’s a huge connection between mind and body. When you’re given that diagnosis, understand that God is not going to give you more than you can bear. This was just a pivot, and everything that happens to you can lead you to purpose. Second, always be an advocate for yourself. Bless the doctors and surgeons, but they’re practicing medicine. Only you can dictate what works for you. Third, really get to know yourself, become self-aware, and understand what self-care truly means. Take care of yourself and visualize yourself on the other end of that journey.

What resources have made the biggest difference in your battle?

Initially, only Western medicine protocols were offered to me. But I found various resources, from Chinese herbs to grounding techniques and spending time in the sun. Vitamin D builds up killer cells that fight cancer daily. I worked with a naturopathic doctor while undergoing conventional treatments like chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. I was juicing, meditating, praying, and doing everything I could to offset the toxic chemicals. Herbs were really big, as was keeping phytonutrients in my body through greens. I still exercised when I could. I kept positivity around me and had a supportive community. These are things I maintain in my daily life now.

What message do you want to share with the community about breast cancer?

Each one has to teach one. Share information and understand your diagnosis. Be aware of your family history and potential risk factors. There aren’t many resources readily available, so when you see people doing the work, support them. It’s not just about giving money or wearing a ribbon; we need to educate one another. We need to know what’s going on in our bloodline. There are resources out there, but we need more. Do some more consultations, get second opinions, visit naturopathic options. Pay attention to your blood work and take supplements if needed. Maintain an ideal weight, get grounded, connect with nature. We need your support – donate, volunteer, and spread the word.

Can you suggest some herbs that might be helpful?

Cascara Sagrada, Senna, and Neem are great for gut health, which is crucial because the gut is the second brain. Berberine helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, which is important as I was diagnosed with type 1.5 diabetes after my treatment. Ashwagandha is excellent for balance, good mental health, and clearing brain fog. I take it every day.

What is the mission of the Pink Awards?

The Pink Awards was born out of my experience with breast cancer. I wanted to redefine pink, which had become associated with the worst news of my life. We aim to create a positive association. It’s a personal mission for me, but also a global one because this disease is taking down so many people, but it doesn’t have to. We’re working to ensure we have a presence in clinical trials and creating community around people dealing with this, including families and caregivers. The Pink Awards is the intersection of awareness, detection, support, celebration of life, and excellence in pushing the cultural needle forward. We celebrate people in areas like politics, entertainment, and faith because we’re here to live on purpose. It’s about celebrating life, introducing people to wellness options, and hopefully getting in front of diagnoses for more prevention and early detection.