Vivica A. Fox stands by Jussie Smollett

In a world where public figures often face intense scrutiny and backlash, loyalty can sometimes be hard to come by. However, actress Vivica A. Fox has made it clear that she will not turn her back on her longtime friend, Jussie Smollett, despite his ongoing legal troubles. Smollett, who was convicted in 2021 for staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself, has faced significant public criticism and legal challenges since the incident. Yet, Fox’s unwavering support highlights the importance of family and friendship in the entertainment industry.

Vivica A. Fox’s commitment to friendship

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fox discussed her decision to work with Smollett on his latest film, The Lost Holliday. When Smollett reached out to her, asking for her involvement in the project, Fox did not hesitate. She stated, “When he gave me a call and said, ‘Vivica, I need you.’ I said, ‘Let me know when you’re ready to go.’ You never turn your back on family.”

Fox’s connection with Smollett runs deep; she has known him since he was just 8 years old. This long-standing relationship has fostered a sense of loyalty that she feels compelled to uphold, regardless of the controversies surrounding him. She emphasized her belief in Smollett’s character, saying, “I know his heart.”

The support of co-stars and producers

Fox is not alone in her support for Smollett. Tressa Azarel Smallwood, a co-producer on The Lost Holliday, also expressed her willingness to work with him. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smallwood stated, “I feel like everybody deserves a second chance. We’re in this society where everybody wants to cancel you, just throw you away instead of really listening to the person.”

She further elaborated on the importance of compassion and understanding, especially in a world quick to judge. Smallwood believes that everyone deserves an opportunity to redeem themselves, stating, “Sometimes you’ve got to wrap your arms around people and give them a second chance. That’s what we do as women, as nurturers.”

About ‘The Lost Holliday’

The Lost Holliday tells the poignant story of a recent widow, played by Smollett, who unexpectedly reconnects with his deceased husband’s estranged mother, portrayed by Fox. The film explores themes of loss, connection and the complexities of familial relationships. According to the synopsis, Fox’s character is surprised to learn about her son’s marriage, setting the stage for an emotional journey of discovery and healing.

Smallwood shared her emotional reaction to the script, stating that she “literally cried” while reading it. She believes it is crucial for audiences to see the film, which is currently in theaters, as it offers a narrative that resonates with many. The film not only showcases Smollett’s talents as a director and actor but also serves as a platform for discussing deeper societal issues.

Jussie Smollett’s ongoing journey

As Smollett continues to navigate the aftermath of his conviction, he remains focused on his passion for storytelling and filmmaking. He has expressed his commitment to staying busy with projects he loves while awaiting the results of his appeal. This determination to move forward is a testament to his resilience in the face of adversity.

The importance of support and understanding

The support shown by Fox and Smallwood for Smollett serves as a reminder of the importance of loyalty and compassion in the entertainment industry. In a time when public figures can be easily cast aside, Fox’s declaration that “you never turn your back on family” resonates deeply. It challenges us to consider the value of second chances and the power of understanding in a world often quick to judge.