Usher cancels Florida shows due to Hurricane Milton

Usher has called off his upcoming concerts in Miami after officials in Florida declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton.

The tropical storm has been upgraded to the most powerful Category 5 hurricane; it was forecast to hit the state’s southwest coast on Oct. 9 with more than a million residents being urged to evacuate.

Usher has now scrapped his shows at Miami’s Kaseya Center due to safety concerns.

“My upcoming shows in Miami at Kaseya Center have been rescheduled for December due to the state of emergency in Florida,” the singer wrote in a post on Instagram. “Everyone’s safety and well-being remain my top priority, and I’d rather celebrate with you all at a time when you can get to and from the show safely. Praying for everyone affected by this natural disaster.”

“Florida, stay safe. I will see you soon,” he added.

Usher‘s shows were scheduled to take place on Oct. 11, 12 and 14; they’re now rescheduled for Dec. 16, 18 and 19 at the same venue.

Hurricane Milton comes just weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in Florida.

“It’s a matter of life and death, and that’s not hyperbole. It’s a matter of life and death … This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century — and God willing it won’t be — but it’s looking like that right now,” U.S. President Joe Biden stated. He warned residents in the path of the storm to leave. He has also postponed a planned trip to Germany and Angola so he can oversee emergency preparations.

“Let’s prepare for the worst, and let’s pray that we get a weakening and hope for the least amount of damage as possible. But we must be prepared for a major, major impact on the west coast of Florida,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also warned about the danger facing the state.