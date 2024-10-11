WNBA expansion: New teams and historic coaching appointments

The WNBA Finals are making headlines, but the excitement doesn’t stop there. The league has announced the addition of three new teams, including the Golden State Valkyries, which will be coached by Natalie Nakase, a groundbreaking figure in women’s basketball.

The Golden State Valkyries are set to become the WNBA’s 13th team, with their inaugural game scheduled for May 2025. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the league’s history, as the Valkyries have already secured over 17,000 season ticket deposits, making them the first women’s sports team to achieve this feat. They will play their home games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, a venue known for hosting the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Natalie Nakase, who has made history as the first Asian American head coach in the WNBA, previously served as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces, leading them to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. Nakase expressed her gratitude and excitement. “Being named the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries is a lifelong dream come true,” she stated. She aims to build a culture of hard work and competitiveness, striving to bring a championship to the Valkyries and their fans.

The WNBA is not just expanding in the United States; it is also going international. Toronto will welcome its own team in 2026, marking the league’s 14th franchise. Owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, which has a strong track record with other professional sports teams, the Toronto franchise aims to inspire the local community and beyond. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert emphasized the significance of this expansion, “Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league,” she said.

Toronto’s team will play at the historic Coca-Cola Coliseum, with additional games potentially hosted at the Scotiabank Arena, home of the NBA’s Raptors. This move signifies the WNBA’s commitment to growing the sport of basketball in diverse and dynamic cities.

Meanwhile, Portland is also set to join the league as the 15th team in 2026. Lisa Bhathal Merage, who has a history of investing in sports franchises, will serve as the controlling owner. Merage highlighted Portland’s vibrant sports culture, “For decades, Portland has been the global epicenter of sports lifestyle and today, we are now the global epicenter of women’s sports,” she said. The team will play at the Moda Center, which is also home to the NBA’s Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Valkyries will have their chance to build their roster during the Expansion Draft scheduled for Dec. 6, where they can select players from the existing 12 teams. This draft will allow them to acquire player contracts or negotiating rights, setting the stage for a competitive team right from the start.

As the WNBA continues to grow, the addition of these teams not only enhances the league’s competitiveness but also reflects a broader commitment to diversity and inclusion in sports. With Natalie Nakase at the helm of the Valkyries, the league is poised to inspire a new generation of athletes and fans alike.

The expansion of the WNBA to include the Golden State Valkyries, Toronto and Portland is a testament to the league’s growth and the increasing popularity of women’s sports. With historic appointments like Nakase’s and the establishment of new teams, the future looks bright for the WNBA and its fans. As we look forward to the upcoming seasons, one thing is clear: women’s basketball is on the rise, and the WNBA is leading the charge.