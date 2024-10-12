Renowned rapper and reality TV star Flavor Flav made headlines as he achieved a significant milestone in his sobriety journey. In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Flav announced that he celebrated four years of sobriety from alcohol, coinciding with World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. At 65 years old, the Public Enemy member is not only reflecting on his past but also emphasizing the importance of mental health in maintaining his sobriety.

A journey of recovery

Flavor Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton Jr. on March 16, 1959, has been open about his struggles with addiction over the years. In a candid discussion on the podcast “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks,” he revealed that he battled addiction to cocaine, crack, weed, alcohol, and cigarettes for nearly two decades. Flav disclosed that at the peak of his addiction, he spent an astonishing $2,400 to $2,600 a day on drugs, totaling nearly $5.5 million over six years.

Despite these challenges, Flav managed to maintain a facade of normalcy, stating, “I always maintained myself very well and kept it hidden too.” His journey to sobriety began in 2020, and he has since celebrated being clean from cocaine and crack for over 15 years and alcohol-free for four years.

The role of mental health in sobriety

In his recent Instagram post, Flav emphasized that mental health plays a crucial role in his recovery. He stated, “My mental health is an important part of my sobriety journey.” To support his mental well-being, he has been utilizing Sonia, an AI therapy app that offers convenient access to mental health resources. Flav praised Sonia for its positive impact on his life, especially given his busy schedule as a performer and public figure.

He shared, “I talk to a therapist. In fact, I talked to two. I gots a crazy schedule and travels. My manager recommended trying out Sonia – an AI therapist that has been there for me like Janet Jackson says – ‘Any Time Any Place.'” This innovative approach to therapy has allowed him to prioritize his mental health while navigating the demands of his career.

Giving back to the community

Flavor Flav is not only focused on his own recovery but is also eager to help others on their mental health journeys. He announced that he reached out to the Sonia team to cover the cost of subscriptions for anyone who signs up, stating, “Help me help you.” His commitment to giving back reflects his desire to bring happiness and support to those who may be struggling with similar issues.

Inspiring others through his story

Flav’s openness about his past struggles serves as an inspiration to many. He believes that his experiences can help others avoid making the same mistakes he did. “I guess God wanted me to live,” he shared. “And he knows that I’m a mouthpiece to the world. So, I feel that God let me live through that, so that way, I could teach people about the mistakes that I made.”

As he approaches his sobriety milestone on Oct. 19, Flavor Flav continues to advocate for mental health awareness and the importance of seeking help. His journey highlights the power of resilience and the transformative impact of therapy, whether through traditional means or innovative technology like AI.