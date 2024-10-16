7 interior design trends to improve your home in 2025

As we approach the end of 2024, many are looking to refresh their living spaces for the new year. Just like fashion, interior design trends evolve, and 2025 promises to bring a wave of exciting styles. In a recent interview, Traci Pollard, who also serves as an Account Manager at Blu Dot, shared her predictions for the hottest interior design trends and highlighted some of her favorite Black-owned brands that are leading the way.

Rich jewel tones

One of the standout trends Pollard predicts for 2025 is the resurgence of deep jewel tones. Colors like cobalt, emerald and ruby will dominate interior spaces, offering a luxurious feel. These rich hues can be easily incorporated through various elements, from paint to furniture. For instance, the Park Armchair from Edloe Finch in blue velvet is a perfect example of how to add a pop of color and style to your living room.

Bold sofas

Don’t shy away from making a statement with your sofa. Pollard encourages homeowners to embrace bold designs, such as the Milo Emerald Green Velvet Sofa from 54Kibo. This striking piece is sure to become the focal point of any living space, showcasing the beauty of rich colors in furniture.

Curvy furniture

In 2025, expect to see a shift towards curvy furniture designs. Pollard suggests opting for pieces with rounded edges, which can soften the look of a room. The Drop Coffee Table from Oi Studio exemplifies this trend, offering a unique shape that stands out in any setting.

Accent pieces and decor

Accent pieces are a fantastic way to introduce color and personality into your home. Pollard recommends vibrant decor items, such as the Abstract Wall Clock from Studio1514Brooklyn on Society 6. These items not only serve a functional purpose but also act as conversation starters.

Wall art and wallpaper

Wall art is another avenue for incorporating bold colors into your home. Pollard highlights the Flower Man print from Uzo Art as a perfect example of how to add a striking visual element to your space. Additionally, wallpaper is making a comeback, with bold prints being favored. Pollard suggests exploring options like the Afro Pick Terra Cotta Wallpaper from Gregory Prescott on Society 6 to add a unique flair to your rooms.

Soft colors and luxurious fabrics

Creating a relaxing environment is essential, especially in spaces like bedrooms and living rooms. Pollard advises incorporating soft colors and luxurious fabrics to foster a calming atmosphere. The Brownstone Sage Embroidered Rug from Create the Culture is an excellent choice for adding warmth and comfort to your space.

Statement lighting

Lighting can dramatically change the ambiance of a room. Pollard recommends the Sucre Lamp from Karen Jai Home, available in both floor and table lamp options. This beautifully designed lamp can enhance any room while providing essential lighting.

As we look forward to 2025, these interior design trends promise to bring vibrancy and style into our homes. With insights from Traci Pollard, it’s clear that embracing bold colors, unique shapes and luxurious textures will be key to creating stunning spaces. By incorporating these elements and supporting Black-owned brands, you can transform your home into a reflection of your personal style and a celebration of culture.