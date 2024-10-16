Kamala Harris reveals new plans for Black America in Detroit town hall

On Oct. 15, Vice President Kamala Harris continued her media blitz with a town hall event in Detroit, Michigan, where she engaged in a candid conversation with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, host of the popular show The Breakfast Club. The discussion covered a range of topics, including Harris’s campaign strategies, her role in shaping immigration policy and her views on reparations for slavery.

Reparations: A topic worth exploring

During the interview, Harris expressed her openness to the idea of the U.S. government paying reparations for slavery, although she stopped short of endorsing the concept outright. She emphasized the need for thorough examination of the issue. This was notably the first time Harris addressed reparations in the context of her current presidential campaign, a topic she had previously touched on during her 2020 run.

In her earlier campaign, Harris had indicated she would support legislation to explore reparations, recognizing that the term means different things to different people. This nuanced stance highlights her awareness of the complexities surrounding the issue and her commitment to considering various perspectives.

Plans for Black America

Harris also unveiled her plans specifically targeting Black Americans, particularly Black males, during the town hall. She highlighted the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration, which has seen a significant reduction in Black unemployment rates. However, she stressed that mere job creation is not sufficient.

Harris remarked that bringing down Black unemployment to one of the lowest levels in history is not enough for the community to applaud. She emphasized that her agenda is about tapping into the ambitions and aspirations, knowing that people want to have opportunities.

Staying focused amidst criticism

When asked about the persistent criticism from conservatives regarding her role as the “border czar,” Harris explained her strategy of focusing on substantive issues rather than engaging in name-calling. She stated that responding to every name she’s called would distract her from focusing on things that actually help the American people.

Addressing Trump’s agenda for Black America

Harris was also questioned about Donald Trump’s plans for Black Americans, specifically referencing Project 2025. This initiative, described by NAACP President Derrick Johnson as an effort to redesign government roles to marginalize Black individuals, has raised concerns among community leaders. Harris pointed out that Project 2025 includes provisions that would allow police departments to implement unconstitutional practices such as “stop and frisk” detentions.

Connection to the Black church

In response to criticisms regarding her engagement with the Black church, Harris shared her personal connection to this vital community. She recounted her upbringing in the Black church, specifically mentioning her attendance at the 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California. She affirmed that she will always work closely with the church, countering claims that she lacks engagement with this important institution.

Vice President Harris’s town hall in Detroit served as a platform for her to articulate her vision for Black America, including her stance on reparations and her plans to continue supporting the community. As the 2024 election approaches, her commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of Black voters remains a central theme in her campaign.

With her focus on substantive issues and a clear agenda, Harris aims to resonate with the electorate and foster a sense of hope and opportunity. Her willingness to engage in open discussions on complex topics like reparations demonstrates her commitment to addressing long-standing issues affecting the Black community.