Black women are fighting for reproductive rights and health equity

As the 2024 election season approaches, Black women are increasingly vocal about their health concerns and reproductive rights. With pressing issues such as the maternal mortality crisis and restrictive abortion laws, many are looking to Vice President Kamala Harris for leadership and solutions. Recent surveys indicate a significant shift in support for Harris among Black women, with 82% viewing her favorably, up from 67% earlier this year. This change is largely attributed to her strong stance on abortion rights and her commitment to addressing the maternal health crisis that disproportionately affects Black women.

The maternal mortality crisis

The statistics surrounding maternal health for Black women are alarming. They are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts. Conditions such as pre-eclampsia, hemorrhaging and maternal sepsis are prevalent, and Black women also face a 43% higher risk of miscarriage. These disparities highlight the urgent need for systemic change in health care access and quality.

Harris’ commitment to reproductive rights

In a recent interview, Harris emphasized the necessity of eliminating the filibuster in the U.S. Senate to reinstate federal protections for abortion rights, as they existed under Roe v. Wade. This commitment is crucial as many Black women face life-threatening situations under stringent abortion laws, often leading to tragic outcomes.

One such case is that of Amber Thurman, who died in 2022 due to a severe infection that went untreated for over 17 hours. Medical staff hesitated to act after she took an abortion pill, fearing the implications of Georgia’s restrictive abortion laws. This incident underscores the dire consequences of current legislation and the urgent need for reform.

Advocating for maternal health

Harris has been a strong advocate for maternal health provisions, particularly within the Build Back Better Act, which aims to allocate over $3 billion towards transforming maternal health care. Key proposals include extending Medicaid coverage for postpartum women from 60 days to 12 months, addressing a critical gap that often leads to maternal deaths and complications.

The broader health context

Health issues affecting Black women extend beyond reproductive rights. Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes disproportionately impact the Black community. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 58% of Black women suffer from high blood pressure, with death rates from related causes almost double that of white women. The diabetes epidemic also poses significant challenges, with 12.1% of African Americans living with the disease.

These health disparities are rooted in historical and systemic factors, including limited access to health care and healthy food options. Many individuals face barriers that prevent them from receiving adequate care, leading to distrust in the health care system. This distrust is compounded by experiences of discrimination and cultural disconnects between patients and health care providers.

Black women deserve better access to health care and reproductive rights. With leaders like Kamala Harris advocating for change, there is hope for a future where our health and reproductive rights are prioritized and protected.

As we move closer to the election, it is crucial for Black women to continue voicing their needs and advocating for their rights. The fight for reproductive health and equity is not just a political issue; it is a matter of life and death. Together, we can work towards a future where every woman has the right to make informed decisions about her body and health.