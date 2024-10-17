Chef JJ Johnson on the return of ‘The Cookout’ \

A year ago, Chef JJ Johnson hosted the first-ever Bacardi Presents JJ Johnson’s The Cookout: Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF). On Oct. 20, Bacardi Presents JJ Johnson’s The Cookout: A Hip Hop Celebration is back with new and returning talent at a new venue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Invesco QQQ Festival Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal, with early access at 3:30 p.m.

“I believe the cookout is the greatest gathering for Black culture,” Johnson said of the culinary events of varying sizes held by Black people at outdoor venues across the country. “I think [about] seeing the diversity of what it brought to the festival. You don’t really go to events at the festival and see that much diversity, right? You see some, but you also don’t see events that are catered to us and when I say us [I mean] Black people, people of color. And you sometimes need to see that in the verbiage [about] the food and the lineup of who the chef might be.”

Johnson also discussed the event moving to Brooklyn.

“(The NYCWFF) wanted to bet on it again and run it back, to close it out in Brooklyn, which is a Black America staple of the world, with some of the greatest music, musicians, cultural figures, artists, clothing companies, right? I just hope that people come back and show out … like we did last year,” the chef said.

Angela Yee from iHeart Radio’s “Way Up with Angela Yee” and formerly of the Breakfast Club, and Rev Run, founding member of the iconic hip-hop trio Run-D.M.C. are back, joining Johnson for the Cookout’s return. Yee and Run both serve as hosts, and Run — the former star of the reality television series “Run’s House” — is scheduled to perform. Philadelphia hip-hop artist Freeway and legendary DJ Kid Capri will also take the stage.

“I’m excited for them to experience it with me,” Johnson said of those attending. “I’m excited for them to experience it with 25 Black chefs and restaurants in New York City. I’m excited for them to hear Run and Angela hosting, and it is just important for the culture.”

Some of the many culinary talents who will have food stations at the event include the iconic Harlem eatery Sylvia’s Restaurant, Melba’s Restaurant, Slutty Vegan, 2 Girls & a Cookshop, Fat Fowl and Yee’s Coffee Uplifts People.

To purchase tickets and for more information — including the full list of hosts, performers, and Black chefs and eateries — visit the NYCWFF website.