Rising singer Tommy Richman has incurred the wrath of the rap community after previously telling the world that he’s not a “hip-hop artist” — yet he submitted his hit song in two rap categories for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Richman submitted his TikTok smash cut “Million Dollar Baby” in the best rap song and best melodic rap performance categories for the February 2025 awards show.

If Richman gets the nominations, he would be going up against the likes of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Future, Metro Boomin and Lamar’s “Like That,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss,” 21 Savage’s “Redrum,” GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” and “Carnival” by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign.

The hip-hop community, however, is still seething that Richman felt compelled to disavow rap music right after his “Million Dollar Baby” spent 22 weeks on top of Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart, according to Billboard magazine.

In a now-deleted tweet from Oct. 2, Richman said he is “not a hip hop artist.” The tweet sent shockwaves reverberating throughout the industry and into the streets.

One radio personality, DJ Hed, fired back with a scathing admonishment of Richman. “So every Hip-Hop station playing MDB (“Million Dollar Baby”) or DIAL (“Devil is a Lie”) should stop today. Thanks for the Heds Up,” he commented.

DJ Hed wasn’t finished. “Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix. I now have 2 open slots. What should I play? NO ONE is bigger than the culture,” Hed barked in the direction of Richman.

Other hip-hop veterans voiced their consternation at Richman’s pronouncement, including Funkmaster Flex and Joe Budden, with the latter bluntly saying on his eponymous podcast: “Why are you even tweeting? You got the easiest job in the world. Shut the f— up.”

Richman returned to X after getting fired upon from multiple directions, and tried to convey his regret for what is considered disrespect to the rap genre: “I’ll say again, I’m thankful for everything. I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I’m a singer.”

DJHed seemed to accept the apology but also instructed him to get educated on how the music game works.

Richman tried once more to try to mop up his mess by saying:

Fans expressed dismay at Tommy Richman

“Thought he said he wasn’t hip hop ?” one X user says, referring to his team submitting his sons in the rap categories. “Bro not a rapper tho @DJHed until he wants a better shot at a Grammy,” another claims.

“I don’t believe you have malicious intent but I do believe there is much to be learned about the system that you have entered within this thing we do” = Culture vulture,” said a third person.

A fourth person said, “We need to hold these artists more accountable, no more people disrespecting hip hop.” A fifth concurred, saying: “We all seen this movie far too many times where folks come into the culture, use it to their advantage then switch up. More success to you though.”