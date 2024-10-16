Nicki Minaj’s shocking response after historic win at BET Hip Hop Awards

Nicki Minaj’s fans were in a state of bliss on Oct. 15 after their favorite rapper made history at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 captured Album of the Year, making her the first female emcee to ever win the award in the show’s 18-year history. Moreover, Minaj was triumphant in a category stacked with formidable artists and her archrivals — mainly Megan Thee Stallion — but also included Drake, 21 Savage and GloRilla.

Many hip-hop heads were taken aback, however, by Minaj’s less-than-enthusiastic response to her momentous achievement. In an X post about the win, the “Moment 4 Life” rapper shared a clip of the Chucky monster from the Child’s Play franchise biting on a woman’s arm.

Nicki Minaj still angry at BET

Some fans weren’t surprised, given Minaj and BET’s rocky relationship since 2019. Five years ago, another one of Minaj’s adversaries, Cardi B, won a Grammy Award for Best Album for her smash debut, Invasion of Privacy. Grammys have somehow eluded Minaj, despite boasting an illustrious career and 12 Grammy nominations.

To exacerbate Minaj’s feelings of embitterment and embarrassment in 2019, an employee at BET fired off an unauthorized tweet that made Minaj go volanic.

“Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” the tweet read.

Minaj gets revenge against BET for insulting tweet

Enraged at the indignity, Minaj pulled out of the BET Experience festival and implored her fans to get refunds for their tickets to the show.

Mortified, BET executives apologized profusely to Minaj for the “hurt, disappointment and confusion” the tweet caused her and vowed to conduct an internal audit to find out who sent the tweet. After the BET Awards reportedly suffered the worst ratings in its history in 2019, the famously petty and vengeful Minaj mocked the network’s paltry TV numbers.

Minaj also denounced the network in a series of fiery tweets, according to NBC News.

“When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show … when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show … when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show … when ur still being dragged by that lace,” Minaj penned.

Apparently, the icy feelings have not thawed between Minaj and BET.