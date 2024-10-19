In a recent Instagram Live session, actress LisaRaye took a moment to defend her fellow actress Vivica A. Fox against a fan’s unkind comment. This incident highlights the importance of supporting one another, especially among women in the entertainment industry.

LisaRaye’s response to negative comments

While engaging with her followers during a drive, LisaRaye came across a comment that read, “You look more beautiful than Vivica Fox.” Rather than accepting the compliment at face value, LisaRaye chose to address the underlying negativity. She responded, “That’s not nice, come on,” emphasizing that such comparisons are unnecessary and hurtful.

LisaRaye expressed gratitude for the compliment but took the opportunity to educate her audience on the challenges that public figures face. She reminded her followers that celebrities are human too and often deal with personal struggles that the public may not see.

“And you never know what a person is going through, especially the ones that’s in the limelight, because we gotta have some type of privacy,” LisaRaye said.

The importance of privacy and self-respect

During her live stream, LisaRaye also shared her journey of learning when to speak up and when to maintain privacy. She remarked, “I’m learning not to talk so much. I’m learning that TMI is real … to keep some things private, because if not then everybody would take it and run with it. And it’s not really fair to us.” This statement resonates with many, as it reflects the delicate balance between public life and personal privacy.

Furthermore, LisaRaye addressed the topic of aging and body image, stating that these aspects of life should be celebrated rather than criticized. She encouraged her followers to embrace the natural process of aging and to recognize it as a privilege.

Social media’s positive reaction

Following LisaRaye’s remarks, social media users flooded The Shade Room’s Instagram post with supportive comments. Many praised LisaRaye for her thoughtful response and echoed her sentiments about the importance of kindness and respect among women.