Celebrate Halloween with these must-watch Black horror films

As Halloween approaches, it’s the perfect time to explore the rich tapestry of Black horror films that have not only entertained but also provided a powerful platform for Black expression and storytelling. These films center Black communities, showcasing strong Black lead actors and actresses in roles that challenge stereotypes and push boundaries. Let’s dive into eight Black horror films that deserve a spot on your watchlist this Halloween season.

1. ‘Candyman’ (1992): Urban legends come to life

Directed by Bernard Rose, Candyman offers a chilling exploration of urban legends and the haunting legacy of racism. The film follows graduate student Helen Lyle, who unwittingly summons the vengeful spirit of Candyman, an African-American artist and son of a slave.

Starring Tony Todd in an iconic performance, *Candyman* is more than just a horror story; it delves into themes of race and oppression, making it a thought-provoking watch that continues to resonate with audiences today.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. ‘Tales from the Hood’ (1995): Anthology of urban horrors

Produced by Spike Lee, Tales from the Hood is an anthology film that weaves together four gripping stories addressing pressing issues in the Black community, including police violence and systemic racism.

Featuring powerful performances from Clarence Williams III and Joe Torry, this film blends social commentary with supernatural scares, creating a unique viewing experience that’s both entertaining and socially relevant.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. ‘Vampire In Brooklyn’ (1995): Comedy meets horror

Starring Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett, Vampire In Brooklyn offers a unique blend of comedy and horror. Murphy plays Maximillian, a Caribbean vampire searching for his mate in Brooklyn.

The film explores themes of identity and heritage while delivering both laughs and scares. It’s a testament to Murphy’s versatility as an actor and provides a fresh take on the vampire genre.

Where to watch: Pluto TV

4. ‘Blade’ (1998): Vampire hunter extraordinaire

Combining superhero elements with horror, Blade stars Wesley Snipes as a half-vampire, half-human who fights against the vampire underworld. This film not only redefined the vampire genre but also showcased a Black superhero in a leading role, paving the way for future films in the genre.

*Blade*’s impact on both the horror and superhero genres cannot be overstated, making it a must-watch for fans of either category.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. ‘Bones’ (2001): Revenge from beyond the grave

Featuring Snoop Dogg in a leading role, Bones tells the story of a ghost seeking revenge after returning to his old neighborhood. This film is a modern take on the Blaxploitation genre and has garnered a cult following since its release.

Snoop Dogg’s charismatic performance and the film’s blend of supernatural horror with urban settings make *Bones* a unique entry in the Black horror canon.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. ‘Get Out’ (2017): A modern horror classic

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out, is a groundbreaking horror film that explores the complexities of race relations in America. The story follows Chris Washington, played by Daniel Kaluuya, as he uncovers the sinister intentions of his girlfriend’s family.

This film is a modern classic that has sparked important conversations about race and horror, while also delivering genuine scares and a tightly-crafted narrative.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. ‘Us’ (2019): The horror within

Another masterpiece by Jordan Peele, Us features Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a family confronted by their doppelgängers. This psychological thriller delves into themes of identity and societal issues, making it a thought-provoking addition to the horror genre.

Nyong’o’s dual performance is particularly noteworthy, showcasing her range as an actress and adding depth to the film’s exploration of duality and self.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

8. ‘Nope’ (2022): Alien terror in rural America

In Nope, siblings OJ and Emerald, played by Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, face a mysterious force wreaking havoc in their small town. This psychological thriller combines elements of horror and social commentary, making it a captivating watch.

Peele’s third directorial feature continues his trend of blending horror with incisive social commentary, while also paying homage to classic sci-fi and Western films.

Where to watch: Starz