Tyler, The Creator reveals the Camp Flog Gnaw lineup

Tyler, The Creator loves to take his time. His annual festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, sold out within minutes months ago when the 2024 date for the festival was announced. The dates were announced but the lineup was still hidden, until Oct. 18, The camp takes place on Nov. 16 and 17 on the Dodger Stadium grounds in Los Angeles, and will feature performers such as Tyler himself and Odd Future mainstays like Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Domo Genesis, and Mike G.

Everybody knew his former collective, Odd Future, would be there, but the real question is who else would be there. In his usual quirky fashion, Tyler announced the performers in a creative way. He used a crossword puzzle that fit over 20 plus artists, and the lineup is filled with the biggest names in music. Andre 3000 will be performing his flute album and their will be a tribute to MF Doom, who passed away in October of 2020. Playboi Carti is the other headliner apart from Tyler, The Creator, so expect a high-energy day. Tyler will close out the festival on Day 2, so expect that set to be filled with music from his upcoming album dropping on Oct. 28. The full list of performers is listed below.

Action Bronson, André 3000, The Alchemist & Friends, Amelia Moore,Blood Orange, Lil Yachty and the Concrete Boys,Daniel Caesar, Denzel Curry, Doechii, Erykah Badu, Faye Webste,FM Mood: A Tribute to MF Doom, Hana Vu, Jean Dawson,Jordan Ward, Kaytranada, Kenny Mason, Laila!, Latin Mafia, Left Brain, Lithe, Ma$e, The Mainliners, The Marías, Matt Champion, Mustard & Friends. A-Kel Smith, Omar Apollo, Orion Sun, Playboi Carti, Raye, Rio Amor, Sampha, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Tommy Richman, Vince Staples, Wisp, and Yves Tumor.