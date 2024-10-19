YouTube Premium Lite could be returning — but with limited ads

YouTube is testing a new version of its axed Premium Lite subscription.

The video-sharing giant has confirmed it is trying out a “different version” of the cheaper version of YouTube Premium in Australia, Germany, and Thailand, after axing it a year ago.

“We don’t have anything else to share in terms of a broader rollout at this time,” spokesperson Jessica Gibby told The Verge.

The previous version came without advertisements but that reportedly won’t be the case with this iteration, with limited ads expected on “music content and Shorts.”

The original launched in 2021 in Europe.

“We’re writing to let you know that after 25 October 2023, we will no longer be offering your version of Premium Lite,” in an email confirming the end of the subscription, YouTube said at the time.