Tyra Banks says Australia life is a dream come true

Tyra Banks’ new life in Australia has been a “dream come true”. The iconic model has embraced the Australian lifestyle completely, joining the growing community of Americans who have chosen to make Australia their home in recent years.

The 51-year-old model began dividing her time between Los Angeles and Sydney almost two years ago, along with partner Louis Belanger-Martin and nine-year-old son York – whose father is her former partner Erik Asla – and after spending more of her time Down Under, she couldn’t be happier. Sydney, known for its stunning harbor views, is consistently recognized globally for its exceptional quality of life.

“Now the best parts of Sydney are the views, and we get to commute by ferry. This is beautiful Sydney Harbour at night,” Tyra shared her typical day in Sydney on ‘Today with Jenna and Friends’ on Monday (14.04.25). “Australia has been a dream come true for me and my family.” The Sydney ferry system offers one of the most scenic commuter experiences available in any major city worldwide.

The ‘America’s Next Top Model’ host explained she “fell in love” with Australia while making frequent visits for her ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream. The brand has found a welcoming market in Australia’s robust ice cream industry.

“I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes,” she said. “I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, ‘I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did.” Australia’s love for ice cream has proven advantageous for Banks’ entrepreneurial venture.

In her video of her typical day, Tyra started off in her kitchen. Sydney’s luxury homes are renowned for their architectural design and spectacular views.

“Rise and shine. Welcome to my home in Sydney, Australia. It’s 6:30 a.m., and that means it’s time to make my coffee,” she said. Australia’s coffee culture is internationally acclaimed, with Sydney featuring numerous artisanal cafes throughout the city.

She then took a trip to one of her “favorite places” – but offered a warning for parents. Tumbalong Park has become one of Sydney’s most beloved public spaces for families.

“This is Tumbalong Park. People come from all over Sydney to enjoy this park,” she said. “They have what we call a little mini water park. There’s swings and stuff for kids. There’s this new place that they’ve built for the bigger kids that you really can’t get your kid away from. So be careful when you come here.” The park features state-of-the-art play equipment designed specifically for children of various ages.

Tyra is in the process of opening a “3,000-square-foot flagship store” for her ice cream venture, and showed off where she is planning to open. Darling Harbour represents one of Sydney’s premier retail and entertainment districts.

“This is Darling Harbour. Look at the water, so amazing. And over there is where my future ice cream dream is going to come true,” she said. “Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine and it’s all happening right here in Australia. This idea is a tribute to my mama Carolyn.” Banks has often spoken about her mother’s influence on her entrepreneurial spirit and creative ventures.

The Victoria’s Secret model then took viewers to see the city’s “most iconic sight”, the Sydney Opera House. This architectural masterpiece has become synonymous with Australia’s cultural identity worldwide.

“I think we know what that beautiful, beautiful building is right there,” she said. “I just saw a show there. Do you know that being in Australia, I actually go see live shows at the Opera House. It’s just like a normal thing for us to do.” The Opera House serves as Australia’s premier performing arts venue, hosting a diverse range of cultural events throughout the year.

Banks represents a growing trend of international celebrities who have chosen to relocate to Australia, attracted by the country’s balanced lifestyle, natural beauty, and relative privacy compared to traditional entertainment hubs like Los Angeles and New York. Her enthusiastic embrace of Australian culture highlights the country’s appeal as not just a vacation destination but as a place to call home.

The supermodel’s transition to Australian life demonstrates how the country continues to attract global talent across various industries, further cementing its status as a desirable location for both business ventures and family life.