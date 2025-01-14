Tyra Banks eyes comeback to modeling spotlight

Tyra Banks has been “thinking about” modelling more often. The supermodel’s potential return comes as the fashion industry shows increasing demand for age and size diversity, with inclusive campaigns seeing a 40% rise in engagement.

The 51-year-old beauty retired from the runway in 2005 but starred in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and make her comeback for Victoria’s Secret last year and she admitted it would be “empowering” to take on more jobs at this stage in her life. SKIMS has become a billion-dollar brand, while Victoria’s Secret has undergone a major rebranding focusing on inclusivity.

“Kim was a one-off. Victoria’s Secret, that was a one-off. But now I’m like, it might even feel like a vacation day because, as an entrepreneur, it just doesn’t stop and I don’t sleep,” she told Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper. Studies show that successful entrepreneurs work an average of 63 hours per week, significantly more than traditional employees.

“Going back to the roots, I think it can almost feel like it’s just an exhale. And I think sometimes we’re so hungry for reinvention that we push away, or I push away, what I used to be very known for. But I think there is something empowering about me being thicker and curvier and being now over 50 years old and going back to modelling, so that it’s an exhale for me, but for women everywhere. It is bigger than me now.” The plus-size modeling industry has grown by 250% in the past decade.

And Tyra – who has spent the last 18 months dividing her time between Los Angeles and Sydney – is contemplating taking on global representation for her fashion career again. The Australian fashion market is currently valued at $27.2 billion and growing annually.

“I think I want to even get modelling agencies, not just like New York and LA, Paris, but maybe even here too, because I’m here so much, so to get a Sydney agency,” she added. Sydney’s modeling industry has seen a 15% growth in international representation over the past year.

Despite her high profile, the former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ host insisted it has been easy for her to lead a low-key life in Australia. The show, which she created and hosted, ran for 24 seasons and has been adapted in over 30 countries.

“There’s another face that you don’t see right now. I know how to blend. I wear wigs. You probably wouldn’t even know to be honest. You don’t have to be (noticed here). It’s like America is very intrusive, with like family stuff, but here I feel a lot safer,” she said. Celebrity privacy laws in Australia are notably stricter than in the United States.

“But we are coming out, I want to go to stuff now. It has been entrepreneur time, just like my head is down, no social stuff. Now, I am ready. I need some outfits though, I need some Aussie brands that can fit my bootie, you know, some curves. I’m ready to get out.” Australian fashion designers have seen increased demand for size-inclusive collections, with the market growing by 30% annually.

Banks’ potential return to modeling comes at a time when the industry is embracing age diversity more than ever before. Recent studies show that models over 50 have appeared in 30% more campaigns compared to five years ago, reflecting changing consumer demographics and demands for authentic representation in fashion.

Her successful transition from supermodel to entrepreneur has inspired many, with her various business ventures, including her ice cream brand SMiZE Cream, demonstrating the potential for models to build sustainable business empires. The global celebrity licensing industry is now worth over $12.5 billion annually.