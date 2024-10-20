Rapper Lord Jamar caused quite a stir in the political arena when he called Kamala Harris out of her name during his appearance on the “Art of Dialogue” podcast

Jamar, whose real name is Lorenzo Dechalus, derisively denounced the Democratic presidential nominee with the incendiary term “b—-” who wasn’t “qualified to work at Dunkin’ Donuts.”

Lord Jamar unloads on Kamala Harris

“This woman, to me, is not qualified to run, you know, a Dunkin’ Donuts or a 7-Eleven, let alone the corporation that we call the United States of America,” said Jamar

The outspoken emcee continued his searing attacks on Harris during the profanity-laced interview, bluntly declaring at one point: “F–- her.”

He added: “I feel that she’s so bad … she’s the one that scares me. I feel that she’s so bad that guess what? I might just go f–- around and vote for Trump and this is my first time saying this out loud,” he said.

“But y’all m——–—s think you’re gonna shame somebody or bully a n—- into voting for this b—-? Absolutely not.”

Marc Lamont Hill confronts Lord Jamar about Kamala Harris

Jamar later appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where political commentator Marc Lamont Hill lambasted him directly about his word choices.

“I heard the bleep,” Hill admonished Jamar. “I can’t imagine a circumstance where we need to call her that. She doesn’t deserve that, any more than she deserves to be told she’s not qualified to run a Dunkin’ Donuts.”

“The platform I was on is more hip-hop oriented. It’s a looser environment,” Jamar retorted, suggesting that the podcast allowed for a looser verbal exchange. He went on to accuse Harris of equivocating on issues publicly or not addressing them at all, inspiring the harsh commentary.

Several social media users torched the member of the Five Percent Nation who allegedly has never voted, despite his incendiary political rhetoric.