Ravens Star Nate Wiggins returns home to help Atlanta cancer survivors

Janay James was the main organizer of the Living Well Expo on Oct. 19 in Atlanta. The Living Well Expo was held at the Pitman Park Recreation, the same recreation park where Nate Wiggins started playing football. She partnered with Baltimore Ravens first overall pick Wiggins to provide services and inspiration to breast cancer survivors.

The expo featured different vendors, fitness classes, panel discussions, health screenings and more that were all available for free. Rolling out attended the event and caught up with James.

What was the goal of the Living Well Expo?

Mainly breast cancer awareness. Every October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but there is still so much people don’t know about this cancer. My goal is to spread awareness because that can help save more lives.

Why did you partner with Nate Wiggins?

Because he was so passionate about this cause. He’s a professional athlete, first-round draft pick this year from Clemson — and he still prioritizes this cause. He had a mission to donate 200 wigs to breast cancer patients and survivors: 100 in his pro town of Baltimore and then 100 in his hometown of Atlanta. I’m so happy he was able to do it.

Why did he host this event at the Pittman Park Recreation Center?

This is the rec center that he grew up in, so we decided to have this event here. This is where his dream kind of started. He started playing youth league football here, so it’s very important to him that he builds up the community where he’s from and finds a way to give back. This is one of his ways of continuing to build up the youth here.

What impresses you the most about Nate?

He started his foundation while he was in college. He used his own N.I.L. money to start the Wiggs Worldwide Foundation. He took that money and did a back-to-school drive to make sure that the kids that are from where he’s from got to experience things that he didn’t have the opportunity to.

Why is it important that pro athletes give back to the community?

Giving back is important for everybody just as a human beings. We all have a story; we all have a journey; and that usually is what creates our power. Your home is where your heart is, and then everybody needs something. Someone somewhere needs help. So, if you’re open to help, then that’s just the right way to do things.