Kendrick Lamar’s nuclear hit “Not Like Us” that detonated on Drake is already considered one of the greatest diss tracks ever created, rivaling the likes of Nas’ “Ether,” Tupac’s “Hit Em Up” and “No Vaseline” by Ice Cube.

According to a close associate, despite its potency and knockout power, Drizzy reportedly laughed at a particular bar within K. Dot’s instant classic track.

Mal, who converses with Drizzy on the regular, revealed on “The Relentless Diaries” podcast what specifically made him and the Canadian rap mogul laugh when listening to Lamar’s song.

Mal said he and Drake were having a conversation about normal things outside of music when the “Not Like Us” song was broached.

What was Drake laughing at?

“We don’t really talk about the s— as much as people think,” Mal told the hosts. “We’d laugh at certain s— … like when we heard certain songs.” Mal then pointed to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as a prime example. “I had texted [Drake] the bar,” the podcaster recalled. “And we just started laughing.”

When asked which bar, Mal said it was the verse where Lamar mocked Drake’s OVO acronym, which stands for October’s Very Own. “What OVO stand for, the Other Vaginal Options?” the Compton rapper asked on record.

“What is the other vaginal option,” Mal asked again. “Why don’t we talk about that bar?” The other speakers chuckled while conceding that they never delved deeper into the meaning of the verse.

Lamar did discuss the meaning behind “Not Like Us,” which has mushroomed into a cultural anthem for urbanites. But critics like Marc Lamont Hill and DJ Akademiks decried his interview with former labelmate SZA, saying she threw softball questions at him and failed to provide meaningful discussion about the song.