10 reasons to attend ONE Musicfest on October 27, 2024

As ONE Musicfest continues on October 27, it promises a grand finale that celebrates music, community, and cultural diversity. With Atlanta’s Central Park as the setting, the festival’s Sunday lineup highlights an eclectic mix of hip-hop, neo-soul, and R&B, offering fans a packed day of memorable performances. Headliners like Gunna and Jill Scott, along with a special all-star set from DJ Drama, guarantee that day two will end the weekend on a high note. Here’s what to expect for ONE Musicfest’s second day.

10 reasons to attend on October 27:

Gunna’s homecoming performance

As an Atlanta native, Gunna’s performance on home turf will bring a unique energy to the festival. Known for hits like “Drip Too Hard,” his set will be a highlight for fans of Atlanta’s trap scene. Jill Scott’s soulful poise and lyrical depth

Jill Scott, a neo-soul powerhouse, will take fans on a lyrical journey with songs like “A Long Walk” and “Golden.” Her thoughtful, rich voice has made her a staple in modern R&B, and her live show will offer fans a soulful moment of connection. Victoria Monét’s breakthrough year

2024 has been a breakout year for Victoria Monét, and her set is sure to showcase her blend of pop, R&B, and sophisticated style. Known for tracks like “Moment” and “Experience,” her performance will bring a fresh, upbeat vibe to the day. GloRilla’s bold performance

As one of hip-hop’s fresh voices, GloRilla will bring her unique style and powerful delivery to the stage. Known for her fearless approach, she’s quickly becoming a fan favorite, especially for those looking to experience the next wave of hip-hop talent. Keyshia Cole’s emotional ballads

Keyshia Cole’s soulful, raw songs, such as “Love” and “I Should Have Cheated,” resonate deeply with audiences. Her emotional depth adds a poignant layer to the day, making her a must-see for R&B fans. DJ Drama’s set with friends

DJ Drama brings together an all-star lineup featuring DaBaby, Jeremih, and Fat Joe, with more rumored surprise guests. His performance will be one of the day’s high-energy highlights, packed with collaborative hits and crowd-favorites. Sexyy Redd’s contemporary hip-hop edge

Sexyy Redd brings a modern twist to the lineup with catchy, bold lyrics that reflect today’s hip-hop scene. Her infectious beats and attitude will create a lively, engaging experience for fans looking for fresh sounds. Immersive brand activations

Major brands like P&G, Toyota, Sprite, and Hennessy will enhance the experience with branded activations, interactive experiences, and photo ops, adding another layer to the festival that goes beyond the stage. Art, culture, and community vibes

Beyond music, Sunday offers an artistic immersion with installations, local art, and cultural activities that capture the essence of Atlanta’s creative community. It’s a chance to experience the sights and sounds of the city, woven into the festival experience. The unity of community

ONE Musicfest’s spirit lies in its ability to bring people together across genres and backgrounds. Sunday’s finale will be a celebration of diversity, music, and shared experience, creating lasting memories that go beyond the performances.

A grand finale of music and culture

ONE Musicfest’s second day is an immersive celebration of music and community, offering fans an eclectic range of performances that capture the essence of Atlanta’s creative spirit. With top-tier talent, surprise guests, and cultural experiences, October 27 is the perfect way to end the festival, leaving attendees with memories they’ll carry long after the weekend concludes. Beyond the music, this day highlights the festival’s deeper purpose—celebrating Atlanta’s vibrant culture, community, and legacy in urban music.