Future’s new track sparks speculation of feud with Gunna

In the ever-evolving world of hip-hop, drama and speculation are never far behind. Recently, fans have been buzzing about a potential feud between Future and Gunna after Future’s latest collaboration with ASAP Ferg on the track titled “Allure.” The lyrics have led many to believe that Future is taking shots at Gunna, particularly with the line, “You took a plea on my slime, won’t be surprised you ended up dead (Slatt).”

Context behind the speculation

These lyrics come on the heels of Gunna’s legal troubles. In late 2022, Gunna accepted an Alford plea deal after being arrested on RICO charges alongside 27 other alleged members of the YSL gang, including Young Thug. This plea deal has led to significant controversy and accusations of snitching within the hip-hop community, making Future’s lyrics particularly poignant.

Social media reacts

The reaction on social media has been swift and varied. Fans took to Instagram to voice their opinions on Future’s lyrics. Some defended Gunna, while others seemed to revel in the drama. Here are some notable reactions:

@skinnyxdude: “Mannn nobody will never convince me to go against Gunna 🤷🏿‍♂️”

@_royaleroxy: “I like when Future be talking crazy somebody gotta do it 😂”

@meiish_aav: “This could apply to anyone really … so many people took the stand on that man.”

@dejofspade: “Why ppl keep saying this when Thug’s FATHER already said Gunna did no such thing⁉️⁉️”

@dylanrthompson_: “Future you 40, go be a role model.”

@prettiyello_: “He taking shots when he need to be taking care of those kids🤷🏾‍♀️”

A history of tension

This isn’t the first time that Future and Gunna have been rumored to have beef. Back in May, Future took to X to express his disdain for another artist’s album, saying, “F— yo album S— ain’t slappin’ like my MIXTAPE.” Although he didn’t name names, many assumed he was referring to Gunna, who was also releasing new music around the same time.

Gunna responded on X with his own cryptic messages, stating, “F— What These boys talkin bout” and “Turn this s— bac up Notch……!” The exchange fueled speculation about their relationship and whether there was any animosity between the two Atlanta rappers.

Gunna’s perspective

Despite the ongoing speculation and allegations, Gunna has maintained that his relationship with YSL and Young Thug remains intact. In a June interview with RapCaviar, he stated, “I’m still signed to YSL, I’m still providing, like we still pushing. Like, no paperwork has been changed.” He emphasized that his commitment to the label and his relationship with Young Thug is strong, saying, “It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship.”

As the drama unfolds, fans are left wondering what the future holds for both Future and Gunna. Will this lyrical jab escalate into something more, or will it fizzle out as just another moment in hip-hop history? One thing is for sure: the world of rap is never short on excitement, and the speculation surrounding these two artists is just another chapter in the ongoing saga of hip-hop rivalries.