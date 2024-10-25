10 reasons to attend ONE Musicfest on October 26, 2024

On October 26, ONE Musicfest 2024 returns to Atlanta’s Central Park, igniting the city with a fusion of hip-hop, soul, and R&B. As the largest independently owned urban music festival in the Southeast, ONE Musicfest draws fans from across the country, each eager to witness iconic and rising artists alike. This year’s Saturday lineup offers a day of unforgettable performances, mixing legends with new voices. Here’s why October 26 will be an unmissable start to the weekend.

10 Reasons to Attend on October 26:

Latto’s dynamic energy fills Cardi B’s slot

Although Cardi B was originally slated to headline, health issues led to a lineup change, with rising star Latto stepping in. Known for her high-energy delivery and crowd-commanding stage presence, Latto will keep the spirit of the festival alive, bringing hits like “Big Energy” and “Lottery” to the crowd. Earth, Wind & Fire’s timeless soul and funk

As one of music’s most enduring bands, Earth, Wind & Fire will bring their signature blend of R&B, soul, and funk to ONE Musicfest. From “September” to “Fantasy,” their performance promises to be a highlight, inviting festival-goers to sing and dance along with classics that span generations. Nelly takes us back with 2000s hip-hop hits

Known for anthems like “Hot in Herre” and “Country Grammar,” Nelly’s set will channel the early 2000s hip-hop and pop era, connecting nostalgic fans and new listeners. His infectious style and memorable hooks guarantee an energetic, crowd-pleasing set. Fantasia’s unstoppable soulful power

Fantasia’s soulful and powerful vocals have cemented her as one of R&B’s top voices. Known for her emotional delivery and heartfelt performances, Fantasia will offer fans a set filled with passion, performing songs that are sure to resonate deeply with the audience. Hip-Hop’s dynamic duo: Method Man & Redman

Method Man and Redman’s chemistry on stage is electric, making them one of hip-hop’s most iconic pairs. Their set is expected to bring both nostalgia and raw energy to the stage, a rare treat for fans of classic East Coast hip-hop. Young Nudy repping Atlanta’s hip-hop scene

As an Atlanta native, Young Nudy will be performing to a hometown crowd, delivering the trap beats and reflective lyrics that define his unique style. His set represents the local hip-hop scene, giving fans a chance to connect with one of the city’s own. Ari Lennox’s neo-soul grooves

With a voice often compared to classic neo-soul, Ari Lennox brings a mellow, soulful vibe to the lineup. Known for her tracks like “Shea Butter Baby,” Lennox’s set will offer a moment of relaxation, celebrating the introspective side of R&B. Larry June’s West Coast cool

Larry June’s smooth, laid-back rap style is a refreshing contrast in the lineup, adding some West Coast flavor to the festival. His motivational lyrics and chilled-out vibe are perfect for a fall day outdoors, creating a balance with the high-energy acts around him. Surprise collaborations and guest appearances

ONE Musicfest is known for unexpected moments—whether it’s surprise guest artists, unique collaborations, or even unreleased music. Saturday’s lineup may hold a few surprises that take fans’ experience to a whole new level. A full immersion into Atlanta’s cultural scene

Beyond the music, Saturday offers a deep dive into Atlanta’s culture, with art installations, interactive activations, and a variety of local food vendors. This full immersion lets festival-goers experience the creative pulse of the city, making it a well-rounded cultural event.

The perfect start to a legendary weekend

ONE Musicfest’s first day promises a lineup rich with history, energy, and local pride. From genre-defining legends to groundbreaking new voices, October 26 sets the stage for an unforgettable weekend. Dive into the music, soak up the Atlanta culture, and prepare for an experience that’s as dynamic as the city itself.