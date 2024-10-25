Belichick blasts Patriots ahead of Jets showdown

The New England Patriots and New York Jets prepare to face off Sunday in a matchup that pits two struggling AFC East rivals against each other, with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick delivering scathing criticism of his old team’s direction.

“It’s Jets week, but boy, the Patriots have a lot of questions to answer,” Belichick stated on his podcast, highlighting deeper concerns about a franchise that’s lost six straight since their season opener.

The Patriots’ offensive line woes take center stage as they prepare to host the 2-5 Jets at Gillette Stadium. “They can’t get the same five guys on the field, so that’s been an issue,” Belichick noted, pointing to the constant shuffling of players like Michael Onwenu between guard and tackle positions.

Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi echoed these concerns, taking aim at the team’s culture. His criticism of locker room activities like bicycle riding suggests a softening of the hardcore mentality that defined New England’s dynasty years.

Both teams enter Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff searching for offensive identity:

Patriots’ struggles:

– Six consecutive losses

– League-worst scoring offense (11.3 points per game)

– 31st in total yards (252.4 per game)

– 39 sacks allowed (NFL high)

Jets’ challenges:

– 2-5 record since coaching change

– 30th in scoring (15.1 points per game)

– League-worst completion percentage (41%)

– 27 dropped passes (NFL high)

“This game represents rock bottom for both franchises,” noted NFL analyst Chris Simms. “Someone has to win, but neither team inspires confidence right now.”

The matchup marks the first time since 1992 that these rivals meet with combined records this poor this late in the season. Both teams desperately need a victory to salvage any hope of respectability in 2024.

As kickoff approaches, the question isn’t just who will win, but which team can lose less dramatically in a season defined by disappointment for both historic franchises.