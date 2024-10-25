Lil Xan’s Tupac diss results in $28K loss years later

Lil Xan’s dismissive 2018 remarks about Tupac being “boring” have come back to haunt him, as a judge ordered the “XANARCHY” rapper to pay nearly $28,000 in damages following a gun-related confrontation with a passionate Tupac fan.

The legal ruling stems from a volatile 2020 incident at a Los Angeles 7-11, where Xan allegedly brandished a firearm at Anthony Sanchez after being confronted about his controversial Tupac comments. Sanchez’s successful lawsuit, which Xan failed to contest, resulted in a $27,823.89 judgment.

The path to this legal setback began during a now-infamous REVOLT TV interview where Xan called Tupac’s music “boring,” sparking an immediate backlash that once forced him to seek refuge in a YMCA after being chased by angry fans at a Redlands Del Taco.

“That interview should’ve never even been aired ’cause I wasn’t in a good place during the interview,” Xan recently told AllHipHop, expressing regret over his past comments. “I was angry at that time. And all that came down to was a result of me just trying to get the interview done quicker.”

The rapper has since attempted to clarify his stance: “I think Tupac is a legend. I don’t have to explain myself to anybody, but I grew up on a lot of old school West Coast, a lot of old school East Coast.”

Hip-hop historian Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur notes: “The Tupac comment wasn’t just about music criticism – it struck at the heart of hip-hop’s reverence for its legends. The consequences Xan faced show how seriously the culture takes disrespect of its icons.”

Currently promoting his new album “DIEGO,” Xan’s journey illustrates the lasting impact of controversial statements in hip-hop. His experience serves as a cautionary tale about the intersection of youthful provocation and hip-hop’s deep respect for its pioneers.

Industry veteran Steve Stoute observes: “In hip-hop, your words follow you. What might seem like a throwaway comment can have real-world consequences, both culturally and legally.”

The incident highlights an ongoing generational divide in hip-hop, where newer artists’ casual dismissal of legends often leads to significant backlash. “It’s about respect,” notes veteran DJ Clark Kent. “You can have your opinions, but there’s a way to express them without disrespecting the foundation.”

As Xan attempts to move forward with his career, his story serves as a reminder of hip-hop’s unwritten rules and the cost of breaking them. The $28,000 judgment may settle the legal matter, but rebuilding his reputation in the culture may prove a more expensive proposition.