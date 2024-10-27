Lizzo’s hilarious Halloween costume takes a jab at ‘South Park’ Ozempic joke

As Halloween approaches, Lizzo is making waves with a clever costume that humorously references a recent episode of “South Park.” The animated series aired a special titled “The End of Obesity,” which poked fun at the trending diabetes medication, Ozempic, and its association with weight loss. Lizzo, known for her body positivity advocacy, is embracing the joke and turning it into a playful Halloween moment.

Lizzo’s costume and social media response

In a post on her social media, Lizzo shared a faux advertisement featuring herself alongside a mock prescription box for a weight loss drug. She captioned the post, “Ok Halloween … you can start now,” signaling her readiness to join in on the festive fun. This playful jab at the “South Park” episode showcases Lizzo’s ability to take humor in stride while promoting her message of self-love.

The ‘South Park’ episode: A comedic take on weight loss trends

The “South Park” episode aired in May and humorously critiqued the growing trend of using Ozempic for weight loss. In a memorable scene, character Eric Cartman visits his doctor seeking a prescription for the medication. When he learns he can’t afford it, the doctor prescribes an unconventional alternative: “I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity,” he says. This line highlights the cultural impact Lizzo has had in promoting body positivity and self-acceptance.

Lizzo’s playful comeback

In a follow-up post, Lizzo showcased her Halloween costume while dancing to the show’s jingle and cheekily flipping off the camera. She captioned the clip, “Oh OH oh … it’s Lizzo b—,” further solidifying her playful response to the show’s satire. Lizzo also shared a video of herself dancing next to someone dressed in an inflatable Cartman costume, adding to the lighthearted spirit of the season. She captioned this video, “It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously, and you’re so very welcome, baby,” accompanied by a catchy soundtrack.

Lizzo’s reaction to the original episode

When the “South Park” episode first aired, Lizzo took to TikTok to express her surprise and excitement. She remarked, “That’s crazy. I just feel like, d—, I’m really that b—,” reflecting on her influence in popular culture. Lizzo’s reaction highlights her journey as an artist and her role in promoting self-love and acceptance in a world often focused on unrealistic beauty standards.

A tradition of creative costumes

Lizzo has a history of donning imaginative Halloween costumes, showcasing her creativity and love for the holiday. In previous years, she has dressed up as iconic figures like Tina Turner, Marge Simpson and even Baby Yoda. Each costume reflects her vibrant personality and willingness to embrace fun while making a statement.

Embracing humor and body positivity

Lizzo’s Halloween costume not only serves as a humorous nod to “South Park” but also reinforces her commitment to body positivity and self-acceptance. By turning a potentially negative stereotype into a playful celebration, Lizzo continues to inspire her fans to embrace their bodies and find joy in their individuality. As we approach Halloween, it’s clear that Lizzo is ready to spread laughter and positivity, reminding us all to love ourselves just as we are.