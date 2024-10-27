The 15th annual One Musicfest kicked off with lots of talent, food, fun, giveaways, and of course music. Jamar Langley (you may remember him from the Voice) kicked off the Toyota Music Den stage with a couple of covers followed by 2 of his original songs that were just released.

Mali Wilson with her strong vocals and talented dancers came to the stage next bringing a whole different vibe to the anxious crowd.

Closing down the live talent for Saturday was Jade Novah who clearly has a strong following of adoring fans who sang along with her songs.