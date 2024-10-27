Queen Latifah shines in Good American denim campaign

This week, the world of fashion witnessed a stunning collaboration as rapper, actress and cultural icon Queen Latifah starred in a new ad campaign for Good American, the size-inclusive clothing brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede. Latifah, known for her powerful presence and style, showcased pieces from the brand’s fall line, including chic leather blazers and versatile denim outfits that are perfect for any capsule wardrobe.

Inspiring confidence and creativity

The campaign, shot by acclaimed photographer Cass Bird and styled by Julia Sarr Jamois, aims to inspire women to embrace their individuality and redefine beauty on their own terms. Latifah expressed her admiration for Good American, stating to The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve worn Good American for quite some time now in various projects. I’ve worn their jeans on The Equalizer and even at the Super Bowl.”

Celebrating Black stars in denim

In honor of Queen Latifah’s stunning new campaign, we take a moment to reflect on other Black stars who have made waves in denim advertisements over the years. Here are some iconic moments:

Michael Jordan: The basketball legend was seen wearing Girbaud jeans while throwing the first pitch at the 1993 American League baseball playoffs, a moment that went viral before the term even existed.

Lizzo: The singer turned heads in a pink Baby Phat jersey dress, showcasing her unique style and confidence.

Ice Spice: The rapper made a statement at the 2024 GRAMMYs in a full Baby Phat ensemble, embodying the essence of a “Bronx Baddie.”

Saweetie: The rapper showcased her style in a spring 2024 True Religion campaign, rocking a crop denim jacket paired with sexy shorts.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph: The actress stunned at the 2024 Met Gala in a custom GAP denim dress designed by Zac Posen, proving that denim can be high fashion.

Burna Boy: The Nigerian artist collaborated with G-Star to create a collection inspired by his unique style, emphasizing the connection between fashion and cultural identity.

SZA: The singer turned heads in a striking moto look from Tommy Hilfiger, showcasing her flair for fashion.

Travis Scott: The rapper matched his bright yellow FUBU look with his ride, demonstrating the brand’s influence in hip-hop culture.

The legacy of denim in Black culture

Denim has long been a staple in Black culture, with brands like FUBU and collaborations like GAP X Dapper Dan celebrating the rich heritage and creativity of the community. FUBU, created for us by us, became synonymous with hip-hop in the 1990s, while Dapper Dan’s collaboration with GAP showcased the intersection of high fashion and streetwear.

Queen Latifah’s latest campaign with Good American not only highlights her timeless style but also serves as a reminder of the powerful influence Black stars have had in the fashion industry, particularly in denim. As we celebrate these icons, we are reminded of the importance of representation and the ability to redefine beauty standards through fashion.